How to Watch Islanders at Kings

The hot Kings take on the struggling Islanders in this NHL matchup on Saturday night.

The Islanders and Kings face off on Saturday night in a matchup featuring two teams having very different seasons. The Kings rank second in the Pacific Division with 28 wins in 52 matches and coming off of four victories in a row while the Islanders are sixth in the Metropolitan Division with just 19 wins in 47 games and are coming off of a loss.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Match Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live Stream New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings' most recent victory was a 4-1 demolition of the Ducks with two goals scored by Adrian Kempe and one apiece from Anze Kopitar and Carl Grundstrom. On the other side, the Islanders' most recent showing a 4-3 defeat against the Sharks where Zach Parise, Brock Nelson and Adam Pelech found the back of the net.

Los Angeles will be doing its best to keep its strong form going as the NHL Playoffs approach while New York will continue to try and build towards next season.

To catch this exciting matchup on the ice, tune to MSG+ at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.