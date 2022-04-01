How to Watch Islanders at Rangers

A battle of New York will go down in Friday night NHL action between the Islanders and Rangers.

There is nothing better in the wide world of sports than a rivalry game. The kind of heightened tension and hate that both teams have for each other is unmatched. On Friday night in NHL action, fans will get to watch the battle of New York when the Islanders take on the Rangers.

How to Watch the New York Islanders at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the New York Islanders at New York Rangers game on fuboTV:

Coming into today's game, the Islanders have gone 30-27-9. With that record, New York has a chance to get into the playoffs, but it has to figure out a way to string some wins together down the stretch. The Islanders are coming off of a big 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets in their last outing.

On the other side of this matchup, the Rangers are in a much better position. They hold a 44-19-5 record and are actually a very serious Stanley Cup contender. In their last game, the Rangers ended up defeating the Red Wings by a final score of 5-4.

This should be a very entertaining game between two rivals that also both happen to be quality teams. Fans are not going to want to miss watching these two squads go head-to-head. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big-time win.

