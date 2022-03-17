How to Watch Islanders at Rangers

The Islanders are set to take on their in-state rival, the Rangers, in New York as NHL action continues on Thursday.

The 2021-22 NHL season continues forward on Thursday with quite a few good games on the schedule, but only one of those matchups will feature a pair of in-state rivals facing off. That matchup, of course, will be between the Islanders and Rangers.

How to Watch the New York Islanders at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live Stream the New York Islanders at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Islanders hold a 24-24-9 record. They are not quite out of the playoff race, but they need to string some wins together starting now. Last time they were on the ice, the Islanders ended up losing to the Capitals by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of the ice, the Rangers are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender this season. They are 38-17-5 entering this game and have been good on both sides of the ice all season long. In their last game, the Rangers ended up defeating the Ducks by a final score of 4-3.

While the Rangers are certainly favored to win this game, the Islanders won't go down without a fight. Add in the fact that this is an in-state rivalry game, and there are even more reasons to watch. Make sure to tune in on MSG+ to see who picks up the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.