How to Watch Islanders at Sharks

The Islanders travel to the Sharks on Thursday night as both teams try to make a final push for a playoff spot.

The Islanders are the No. 11 team in the Eastern Conference. They are 19-20-7 with 45 points. They are seven points back from the Red Wings and 17 points back from the Bruins, who are the last team in the playoffs in the conference.

This team boasts the No. 3 defense in the NHL, giving up only 124 goals this season. They are 2-3 in their last five games. They have beaten Boston and the Kraken, but they have lost to the Canadiens, Sabres and Flame.

How to Watch New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Sharks are one of the teams in the Western Conference that have most likely already been eliminated from the playoffs. However, they are only nine points behind the Oilers for that last playoff spot.

There are also five teams standing between them, too. San Jose is on a losing streak coming into this match. Timo Meier leads the team in points with 52 points on 23 goals and 29 assists.

New York is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -125. San Jose's money line is +105. The total projected goals scored in this match is Over/Under 5.5 goals.

