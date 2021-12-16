New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates with the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL action on Thursday includes a meeting in Elmont, New York between the New York Islanders (7-12-5) and Boston Bruins (14-9-2) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 14th and the Bruins ninth in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch New York vs. Boston

    Betting Information for New York vs. Boston

    Islanders vs Bruins Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Islanders

    -1.5

    5.5

    New York and Boston Stats

    • The Islanders are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.1), and the Bruins are fifth in goals allowed (2.6).
    • On average, the Bruins put up 2.8 goals in a game (18th in NHL), and the Islanders allow 2.9 (16th).
    • New York is -19 overall in goal differential this season, 27th in the NHL.
    • Boston's goal differential is +4 on the season (14th in the NHL).
    • On the power play, the Islanders have scored 10 goals (on 15.9% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 14 (killing off 81.1% of penalties, 12th in league).
    • The Islanders have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 24.7% of opportunities).

    New York Impact Players

    • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has scored 17 points in 23 games (five goals and 12 assists).
    • Oliver Wahlstrom has totaled 13 points (0.5 per game), scoring eight goals and adding five assists.
    • Brock Nelson's 12 points this season have come via nine goals and three assists.
    • Ilya Sorokin concedes 2.4 goals per game and racks up 30.1 saves per contest.
    • Semyon Varlamov has an .884 save percentage, and has allowed 22 goals (3.1 per game) while racking up 167 saves (23.9 per game).

    Islanders Injuries: Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

    Boston Impact Players

    • Brad Marchand's 11 goals and 16 assists in 21 games for Boston add up to 27 total points on the season.
    • Patrice Bergeron is a key piece of the offense for Boston with 23 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 25 games.
    • David Pastrnak has posted eight goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.
    • Jeremy Swayman has a .917 save percentage (17th in the league). He has 354 saves (25.3 per game), and has conceded 32 goals (2.3 per game).
    • Linus Ullmark has a .921 save percentage, recording 328 saves (29.8 per game) and allowing 28 goals (2.5 per game).

    Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Lower Body), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

