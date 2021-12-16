New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday includes a meeting in Elmont, New York between the New York Islanders (7-12-5) and Boston Bruins (14-9-2) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 14th and the Bruins ninth in the Eastern Conference.
Betting Information for New York vs. Boston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Boston Stats
- The Islanders are 30th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.1), and the Bruins are fifth in goals allowed (2.6).
- On average, the Bruins put up 2.8 goals in a game (18th in NHL), and the Islanders allow 2.9 (16th).
- New York is -19 overall in goal differential this season, 27th in the NHL.
- Boston's goal differential is +4 on the season (14th in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Islanders have scored 10 goals (on 15.9% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 14 (killing off 81.1% of penalties, 12th in league).
- The Islanders have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 24.7% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has scored 17 points in 23 games (five goals and 12 assists).
- Oliver Wahlstrom has totaled 13 points (0.5 per game), scoring eight goals and adding five assists.
- Brock Nelson's 12 points this season have come via nine goals and three assists.
- Ilya Sorokin concedes 2.4 goals per game and racks up 30.1 saves per contest.
- Semyon Varlamov has an .884 save percentage, and has allowed 22 goals (3.1 per game) while racking up 167 saves (23.9 per game).
Islanders Injuries: Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand's 11 goals and 16 assists in 21 games for Boston add up to 27 total points on the season.
- Patrice Bergeron is a key piece of the offense for Boston with 23 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 25 games.
- David Pastrnak has posted eight goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.
- Jeremy Swayman has a .917 save percentage (17th in the league). He has 354 saves (25.3 per game), and has conceded 32 goals (2.3 per game).
- Linus Ullmark has a .921 save percentage, recording 328 saves (29.8 per game) and allowing 28 goals (2.5 per game).
Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Lower Body), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)
Boston Bruins at New York Islanders
