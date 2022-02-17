How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) skates across the blue line defended by New York Rangers defenseman Zac Jones (6) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (17-20-6) square off against the Boston Bruins (27-16-4) during Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th while the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Boston

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Boston

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Boston Stats

The Islanders are 29th in the NHL in scoring (2.4 goals per game), and the Bruins are 14th defensively (2.8 against).

The Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Islanders are 10th defensively (2.8 against).

New York is -15 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the league.

Boston is 19th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -3.

On the power play, the Islanders have scored 20 goals (on 18.0% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 27 (killing off 82.5% of penalties, 10th in league).

The Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 19 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (31 total points), having collected 11 goals and 20 assists.

Brock Nelson has racked up 23 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding eight assists.

Josh Bailey has three goals and 18 assists for New York.

Ilya Sorokin has allowed 74 goals (2.51 goals against average) and racked up 845 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Semyon Varlamov: Out (Health Protocols)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand drives the offense for Boston with 48 points (1.2 per game), with 21 goals and 27 assists in 39 games (playing 19:18 per game).

David Pastrnak has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with 24 goals and 21 assists.

Patrice Bergeron has 35 points so far, including 12 goals and 23 assists.

Linus Ullmark has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league), with 675 total saves, conceding 67 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

