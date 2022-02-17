How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (17-20-6) square off against the Boston Bruins (27-16-4) during Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th while the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Boston
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Boston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Boston Stats
- The Islanders are 29th in the NHL in scoring (2.4 goals per game), and the Bruins are 14th defensively (2.8 against).
- The Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Islanders are 10th defensively (2.8 against).
- New York is -15 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the league.
- Boston is 19th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -3.
- On the power play, the Islanders have scored 20 goals (on 18.0% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 27 (killing off 82.5% of penalties, 10th in league).
- The Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 19 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (31 total points), having collected 11 goals and 20 assists.
- Brock Nelson has racked up 23 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding eight assists.
- Josh Bailey has three goals and 18 assists for New York.
- Ilya Sorokin has allowed 74 goals (2.51 goals against average) and racked up 845 saves.
Islanders Injuries: Semyon Varlamov: Out (Health Protocols)
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand drives the offense for Boston with 48 points (1.2 per game), with 21 goals and 27 assists in 39 games (playing 19:18 per game).
- David Pastrnak has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with 24 goals and 21 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has 35 points so far, including 12 goals and 23 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league), with 675 total saves, conceding 67 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)