New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Islanders (8-12-6) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5) as a part of Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference (22 points), and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference (25 points).

    How to Watch New York vs. Buffalo

    Betting Information for New York vs. Buffalo

    Islanders vs Sabres Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Islanders

    -1.5

    5.5

    New York and Buffalo Stats

    • The Islanders score 2.2 goals per game (30th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (28th).
    • The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (83 in 31 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (74 in 26).
    • New York is -17 overall in goal differential this season, 26th in the league.
    • Buffalo is -24 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
    • The Sabres have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 12 power-play goals (successful on 16.9% of opportunities).
    • The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 13 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.4% of penalties).

    New York Impact Players

    • Mathew Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (17 total points), having amassed five goals and 12 assists.
    • Oliver Wahlstrom is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to the team.
    • Brock Nelson's season total of 13 points has come from 10 goals and three assists.
    • Ilya Sorokin concedes 2.4 goals per game and racks up 30.1 saves per matchup.
    • New York also utilizes Semyon Varlamov in goal. He has conceded 23 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 207 saves (25.9 per game), with a .900 save percentage.

    Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Beauvillier: Out (Health Protocols), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

    Buffalo Impact Players

    • Rasmus Dahlin is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 20 points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 14 assists in 31 games (playing 23:40 per game).
    • Kyle Okposo has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with six goals and 14 assists.
    • Tage Thompson's 12 goals and eight assists add up to 20 points this season.
    • Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves (27.9 per game) while giving up 42 goals (3.0 per game) with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).

    Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

