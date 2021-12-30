New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (8-12-6) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-16-5) as a part of Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference (22 points), and the Sabres are 13th in the Eastern Conference (25 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Buffalo
New York and Buffalo Stats
- The Islanders score 2.2 goals per game (30th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (28th).
- The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (83 in 31 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (74 in 26).
- New York is -17 overall in goal differential this season, 26th in the league.
- Buffalo is -24 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Sabres have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.2% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 12 power-play goals (successful on 16.9% of opportunities).
- The Sabres have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 13 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.4% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (17 total points), having amassed five goals and 12 assists.
- Oliver Wahlstrom is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to the team.
- Brock Nelson's season total of 13 points has come from 10 goals and three assists.
- Ilya Sorokin concedes 2.4 goals per game and racks up 30.1 saves per matchup.
- New York also utilizes Semyon Varlamov in goal. He has conceded 23 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 207 saves (25.9 per game), with a .900 save percentage.
Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Beauvillier: Out (Health Protocols), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Rasmus Dahlin is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 20 points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 14 assists in 31 games (playing 23:40 per game).
- Kyle Okposo has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with six goals and 14 assists.
- Tage Thompson's 12 goals and eight assists add up to 20 points this season.
- Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves (27.9 per game) while giving up 42 goals (3.0 per game) with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Health Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
