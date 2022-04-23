How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features the New York Islanders (35-32-10) visiting the Buffalo Sabres (30-38-11) at KeyBank Center, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Islanders sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with 80 points and the Sabres rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 71 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

New York and Buffalo Stats

The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (212 in 77 games), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (277 in 79).

The Sabres are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Islanders are seventh on defense (2.8 against).

In terms of goal differential, New York is -1 on the season (17th in NHL).

Buffalo's goal differential is -56 on the season (26th in the NHL).

The Islanders have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.4% of penalties).

The Sabres have scored 46 power-play goals (on 21.9% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 31 (killing off 84.3% of penalties, fourth in league).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has scored 36 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 29 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 65 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.

Jeff Skinner has amassed 60 points this season, with 32 goals and 28 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin has 52 points so far, including 12 goals and 40 assists.

Craig Anderson has given up 97 goals (3.1 goals against average) and amassed 848 saves with an .897 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has been a big player for New York this season, with 58 points in 68 games.

Mathew Barzal is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 53 points (14 goals, 39 assists) to the team.

Noah Dobson's 45 points this season have come via 11 goals and 34 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has allowed 112 goals (2.32 goals against average) and racked up 1427 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Islanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/17/2022 Maple Leafs L 4-2 Away +157 4/19/2022 Panthers L 3-2 Home +169 4/21/2022 Rangers L 6-3 Home -104 4/23/2022 Sabres - Away -148 4/24/2022 Hurricanes - Home - 4/26/2022 Capitals - Away - 4/28/2022 Capitals - Home -

Sabres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Flyers W 4-3 Home -157 4/17/2022 Flyers W 5-3 Away -115 4/21/2022 Devils W 5-2 Away +118 4/23/2022 Islanders - Home +125 4/28/2022 Bruins - Away - 4/29/2022 Blackhawks - Home -

