Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features the New York Islanders (35-32-10) visiting the Buffalo Sabres (30-38-11) at KeyBank Center, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Islanders sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with 80 points and the Sabres rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 71 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. New York

New York and Buffalo Stats

  • The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (212 in 77 games), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (277 in 79).
  • The Sabres are 22nd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Islanders are seventh on defense (2.8 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is -1 on the season (17th in NHL).
  • Buffalo's goal differential is -56 on the season (26th in the NHL).
  • The Islanders have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.4% of penalties).
  • The Sabres have scored 46 power-play goals (on 21.9% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 31 (killing off 84.3% of penalties, fourth in league).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson has scored 36 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 29 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 65 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.
  • Jeff Skinner has amassed 60 points this season, with 32 goals and 28 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 52 points so far, including 12 goals and 40 assists.
  • Craig Anderson has given up 97 goals (3.1 goals against average) and amassed 848 saves with an .897 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Cody Eakin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson has been a big player for New York this season, with 58 points in 68 games.
  • Mathew Barzal is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 53 points (14 goals, 39 assists) to the team.
  • Noah Dobson's 45 points this season have come via 11 goals and 34 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has allowed 112 goals (2.32 goals against average) and racked up 1427 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Islanders Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/17/2022

Maple Leafs

L 4-2

Away

+157

4/19/2022

Panthers

L 3-2

Home

+169

4/21/2022

Rangers

L 6-3

Home

-104

4/23/2022

Sabres

-

Away

-148

4/24/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Capitals

-

Away

-

4/28/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-

Sabres Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Flyers

W 4-3

Home

-157

4/17/2022

Flyers

W 5-3

Away

-115

4/21/2022

Devils

W 5-2

Away

+118

4/23/2022

Islanders

-

Home

+125

4/28/2022

Bruins

-

Away

-

4/29/2022

Blackhawks

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Nationals

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Tigers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
UFC Barboza
KSW

KSW 69 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Feb 7, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; James Hahn plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Pga Phoenix Open Final Round
PGA

Zurich Classic, Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
ARCA Series
ARCA Racing Series

How to Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Glacier Boyz vs Zappers

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) throws the football before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Oregon Spring Game

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy