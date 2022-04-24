How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with the New York Islanders bench during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes a meeting in Elmont, New York between the Carolina Hurricanes (51-20-8) and New York Islanders (35-33-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second (with 110 points) and the Islanders ninth (80 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 4/8/2022 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 NYI 10/14/2021 Hurricanes Islanders 6-3 CAR

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes are 10th in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Islanders are eighth in goals allowed (2.8).

The Islanders put up 2.8 goals per game (215 in 78 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (192 in 79).

Carolina has a +70 goal differential on the season, fourth in the NHL.

New York is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -3.

The Islanders have conceded 32 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 50 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

The Islanders have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 19.8% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 78 points in 76 games (36 goals and 42 assists).

Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 38 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen's 62 points this season have come via 20 goals and 42 assists.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and recorded 1320 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jordan Staal: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson is one of the top offensive options for New York with 58 points (0.8 per game), with 36 goals and 22 assists in 69 games (playing 17:42 per game).

Mathew Barzal is a key piece of the offense for New York with 54 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 39 assists in 69 games.

New York's Noah Dobson is among the top offensive players on the team with 47 total points (12 goals and 35 assists).

Ilya Sorokin has played 50 games this season, conceding 117 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1457 saves and a .926 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)

