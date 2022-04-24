How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday includes a meeting in Elmont, New York between the Carolina Hurricanes (51-20-8) and New York Islanders (35-33-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second (with 110 points) and the Islanders ninth (80 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/8/2022
Hurricanes
Islanders
2-1 NYI
10/14/2021
Hurricanes
Islanders
6-3 CAR
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes are 10th in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Islanders are eighth in goals allowed (2.8).
- The Islanders put up 2.8 goals per game (215 in 78 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (192 in 79).
- Carolina has a +70 goal differential on the season, fourth in the NHL.
- New York is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -3.
- The Islanders have conceded 32 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 50 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
- The Islanders have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 19.8% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 78 points in 76 games (36 goals and 42 assists).
- Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 38 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen's 62 points this season have come via 20 goals and 42 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has allowed 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and recorded 1320 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jordan Staal: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson is one of the top offensive options for New York with 58 points (0.8 per game), with 36 goals and 22 assists in 69 games (playing 17:42 per game).
- Mathew Barzal is a key piece of the offense for New York with 54 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 39 assists in 69 games.
- New York's Noah Dobson is among the top offensive players on the team with 47 total points (12 goals and 35 assists).
- Ilya Sorokin has played 50 games this season, conceding 117 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1457 saves and a .926 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)
