New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Friday's NHL schedule will see the Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8) take on the New York Islanders (32-28-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes rank second with 98 points and the Islanders are ninth with 73 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: PNC Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York

Favorite Moneyline Total Hurricanes -180 5.5

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes are eighth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Islanders are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).

On average, the Islanders post 2.8 goals in a game (23rd in league), and the Hurricanes allow 2.4 (first).

Carolina is fourth in the NHL in goal differential, at +65 (+0.9 per game).

New York is +9 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.

The Islanders have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.2% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities).

The Islanders have scored 35 power-play goals (on 20.1% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 30 (killing off 87.4% of penalties, first in league).

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson's 50 points are pivotal for New York. He has put up 33 goals and 17 assists in 60 games.

Mathew Barzal has amassed 48 points this season, with 14 goals and 34 assists.

Anders Lee is a top player on offense for New York with 25 goals and 16 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1226 saves, and has allowed 97 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 69 points (31 goals, 38 assists) and plays an average of 18:46 per game.

Andrei Svechnikov has 27 goals and 33 assists to total 60 points (0.9 per game).

Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 57 points has come from 18 goals and 39 assists.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 98 goals (2.07 goals against average) and racked up 1224 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Ethan Bear: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

