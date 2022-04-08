New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's NHL schedule will see the Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8) take on the New York Islanders (32-28-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes rank second with 98 points and the Islanders are ninth with 73 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: PNC Arena
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes are eighth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Islanders are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).
- On average, the Islanders post 2.8 goals in a game (23rd in league), and the Hurricanes allow 2.4 (first).
- Carolina is fourth in the NHL in goal differential, at +65 (+0.9 per game).
- New York is +9 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.
- The Islanders have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.2% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities).
- The Islanders have scored 35 power-play goals (on 20.1% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 30 (killing off 87.4% of penalties, first in league).
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson's 50 points are pivotal for New York. He has put up 33 goals and 17 assists in 60 games.
- Mathew Barzal has amassed 48 points this season, with 14 goals and 34 assists.
- Anders Lee is a top player on offense for New York with 25 goals and 16 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1226 saves, and has allowed 97 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 69 points (31 goals, 38 assists) and plays an average of 18:46 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 27 goals and 33 assists to total 60 points (0.9 per game).
- Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 57 points has come from 18 goals and 39 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has allowed 98 goals (2.07 goals against average) and racked up 1224 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Ethan Bear: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
