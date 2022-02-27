New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (39-10-4) host the New York Islanders (19-21-8) during Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Colorado vs. New York

Colorado and New York Stats

On average, the Avalanche score 4.0 goals in a game (second in NHL), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (seventh).

The Islanders score 2.5 goals per game (120 in 48 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (149 in 53).

Colorado has a +61 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.

New York's goal differential is -12 on the season (21st in the league).

The Avalanche have scored 43 power-play goals (10th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 21 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 17.7% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.6% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal's 12 goals and 25 assists in 45 games for New York add up to 37 total points on the season.

Brock Nelson has scored 28 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 19 goals and nine assists.

Noah Dobson has 25 points so far, including eight goals and 17 assists.

Semyon Varlamov has played 15 games this season, conceding 39 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 413 saves and a .914 save percentage (20th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: None

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 19:12 per game.

Mikko Rantanen has racked up 65 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 39 assists.

Cale Makar's season total of 56 points has come from 18 goals and 38 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a 2.5 goals against average, and 984 saves. His .920 save percentage ranks 11th in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Lower-body)

