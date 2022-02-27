New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche (39-10-4) host the New York Islanders (19-21-8) during Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Colorado vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Ball Arena
Betting Information for Colorado vs. New York
Colorado and New York Stats
- On average, the Avalanche score 4.0 goals in a game (second in NHL), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (seventh).
- The Islanders score 2.5 goals per game (120 in 48 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (149 in 53).
- Colorado has a +61 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.
- New York's goal differential is -12 on the season (21st in the league).
- The Avalanche have scored 43 power-play goals (10th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 21 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 17.7% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.6% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal's 12 goals and 25 assists in 45 games for New York add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Brock Nelson has scored 28 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 19 goals and nine assists.
- Noah Dobson has 25 points so far, including eight goals and 17 assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has played 15 games this season, conceding 39 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 413 saves and a .914 save percentage (20th in the league).
Islanders Injuries: None
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 19:12 per game.
- Mikko Rantanen has racked up 65 points (1.3 per game), scoring 26 goals and adding 39 assists.
- Cale Makar's season total of 56 points has come from 18 goals and 38 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a 2.5 goals against average, and 984 saves. His .920 save percentage ranks 11th in the league.
Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Lower-body)
