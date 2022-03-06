New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Monday features a game between the New York Islanders (20-23-8) and the Colorado Avalanche (40-11-4), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Colorado

Betting Information for New York vs. Colorado

Islanders vs Avalanche Betting Information

New York and Colorado Stats

  • On average, the Islanders put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (10th).
  • The Avalanche are scoring 3.9 goals per game (second in league), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (ninth).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is -11 on the season (21st in NHL).
  • Colorado's goal differential is +62 on the season (first in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Islanders have scored 22 goals (on 17.2% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 35 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 20th in league).
  • The Avalanche have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 22.6% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.4% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (37 total points), having collected 12 goals and 25 assists.
  • Brock Nelson is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) to the team.
  • Noah Dobson has scored 10 goals and added 17 assists through 50 games for New York.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1016 saves. His .922 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.

Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Out (Upper-body), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body), Anders Lee: Day To Day (Personal)

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri's 68 points are important for Colorado. He has recorded 22 goals and 46 assists in 52 games.
  • Mikko Rantanen has collected 65 points this season, with 26 goals and 39 assists.
  • Cale Makar's 18 goals and 41 assists add up to 59 points this season.
  • Darcy Kuemper has played 38 games this season, conceding 89 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1012 saves and a .919 save percentage (12th in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NHL

