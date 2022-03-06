New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Monday features a game between the New York Islanders (20-23-8) and the Colorado Avalanche (40-11-4), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Colorado
New York and Colorado Stats
- On average, the Islanders put up 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (10th).
- The Avalanche are scoring 3.9 goals per game (second in league), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (ninth).
- In terms of goal differential, New York is -11 on the season (21st in NHL).
- Colorado's goal differential is +62 on the season (first in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Islanders have scored 22 goals (on 17.2% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 35 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 20th in league).
- The Avalanche have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 22.6% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.4% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (37 total points), having collected 12 goals and 25 assists.
- Brock Nelson is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) to the team.
- Noah Dobson has scored 10 goals and added 17 assists through 50 games for New York.
- Ilya Sorokin has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1016 saves. His .922 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.
Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Out (Upper-body), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body), Anders Lee: Day To Day (Personal)
Colorado Impact Players
- Nazem Kadri's 68 points are important for Colorado. He has recorded 22 goals and 46 assists in 52 games.
- Mikko Rantanen has collected 65 points this season, with 26 goals and 39 assists.
- Cale Makar's 18 goals and 41 assists add up to 59 points this season.
- Darcy Kuemper has played 38 games this season, conceding 89 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1012 saves and a .919 save percentage (12th in the league).
Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)
