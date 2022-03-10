New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders (21-24-8) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (28-26-3) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 11th place and the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Columbus

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 6

New York and Columbus Stats

The Islanders score 2.6 goals per game (136 in 53 games), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.6 (208 in 57).

The Blue Jackets are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Islanders are ninth in goals allowed (2.8).

New York is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -11 (-0.2 per game).

Columbus is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -21 (-0.4 per game).

The Islanders have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.7% of penalties).

The Blue Jackets have scored 26 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 23 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.

Brock Nelson is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 31 points (21 goals, 10 assists) to the team.

Noah Dobson's 30 points this season have come via 10 goals and 20 assists.

Semyon Varlamov has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Out (Upper-body), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Columbus Impact Players

Boone Jenner has scored 23 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 44 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 14.8%.

Jakub Voracek is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 43 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 40 assists in 55 games.

Columbus' Patrik Laine is among the top offensive players on the team with 42 total points (22 goals and 20 assists).

Joonas Korpisalo has an .887 save percentage (48th in the league). He has 486 saves, and has conceded 62 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.