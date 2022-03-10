New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders (21-24-8) hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets (28-26-3) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 11th place and the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Columbus

Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

6

New York and Columbus Stats

  • The Islanders score 2.6 goals per game (136 in 53 games), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.6 (208 in 57).
  • The Blue Jackets are ninth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Islanders are ninth in goals allowed (2.8).
  • New York is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -11 (-0.2 per game).
  • Columbus is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -21 (-0.4 per game).
  • The Islanders have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities), and the Blue Jackets have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.7% of penalties).
  • The Blue Jackets have scored 26 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 23 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.
  • Brock Nelson is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 31 points (21 goals, 10 assists) to the team.
  • Noah Dobson's 30 points this season have come via 10 goals and 20 assists.
  • Semyon Varlamov has a goals against average of 2.9, and a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Out (Upper-body), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Boone Jenner has scored 23 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 44 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 14.8%.
  • Jakub Voracek is one of the impact players on offense for Columbus with 43 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 40 assists in 55 games.
  • Columbus' Patrik Laine is among the top offensive players on the team with 42 total points (22 goals and 20 assists).
  • Joonas Korpisalo has an .887 save percentage (48th in the league). He has 486 saves, and has conceded 62 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a kick save against St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten Second Round Penn State vs Ohio State

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) controls the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) trails the play during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) shot during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 20, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy