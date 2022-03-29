How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features the New York Islanders (28-27-9) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-5) at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Islanders rank 10th and the Blue Jackets ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus

Favorite Moneyline Total Islanders -143 6

New York and Columbus Stats

On average, the Islanders put up 2.7 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (31st).

The Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals per game (212 in 66 games), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (172 in 64).

New York has a +2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.

Columbus is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -32.

On the power play, the Islanders have scored 33 goals (on 20.5% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 42 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 19th in league).

The Blue Jackets have scored 33 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 27 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, sixth in league).

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine is one of the top offensive options for Columbus with 49 points (1.0 per game), with 25 goals and 24 assists in 47 games (playing 18:31 per game).

Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with 23 goals and 26 assists.

Jakub Voracek's five goals and 43 assists add up to 48 points this season.

Elvis Merzlikins has 1275 saves while giving up 137 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has been vital to New York this season, with 46 points in 55 games.

Mathew Barzal has accumulated 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 30 assists.

Anders Lee has 25 goals and 13 assists for New York.

Ilya Sorokin has conceded 97 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1226 saves with a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.