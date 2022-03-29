How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Tuesday features the New York Islanders (28-27-9) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-5) at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Islanders rank 10th and the Blue Jackets ninth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Columbus vs. New York
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Columbus
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Islanders
-143
6
New York and Columbus Stats
- On average, the Islanders put up 2.7 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Blue Jackets concede 3.7 (31st).
- The Blue Jackets score 3.2 goals per game (212 in 66 games), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (172 in 64).
- New York has a +2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
- Columbus is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -32.
- On the power play, the Islanders have scored 33 goals (on 20.5% of opportunities, 18th in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 42 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 19th in league).
- The Blue Jackets have scored 33 power-play goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 27 (killing off 82.9% of penalties, sixth in league).
Columbus Impact Players
- Patrik Laine is one of the top offensive options for Columbus with 49 points (1.0 per game), with 25 goals and 24 assists in 47 games (playing 18:31 per game).
- Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Columbus this season with 23 goals and 26 assists.
- Jakub Voracek's five goals and 43 assists add up to 48 points this season.
- Elvis Merzlikins has 1275 saves while giving up 137 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Upper-body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson has been vital to New York this season, with 46 points in 55 games.
- Mathew Barzal has accumulated 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 30 assists.
- Anders Lee has 25 goals and 13 assists for New York.
- Ilya Sorokin has conceded 97 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1226 saves with a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)
