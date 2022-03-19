New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a showdown between the New York Islanders (25-24-9) and the Dallas Stars (33-23-3), starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 10th in the Eastern Conference and the Stars are ninth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Dallas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Dallas Stats
- The Islanders put up 2.7 goals per game (157 in 58 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (174 in 59).
- On average, the Stars put up 2.9 goals in a game (19th in league), and the Islanders allow 2.7 (fifth).
- New York has a +1 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
- Dallas is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -3.
- On the power play, the Islanders have scored 29 goals (on 19.6% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 37 (killing off 78.5% of penalties, 18th in league).
- The Islanders have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 22.9% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 39 points. He has 12 goals and 27 assists this season.
- Brock Nelson has 36 points (0.7 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 12 assists.
- Noah Dobson's 35 points this season have come via 10 goals and 25 assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has allowed 53 goals (2.85 goals against average) and racked up 547 saves.
Islanders Injuries: None
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski's 23 goals and 36 assists in 59 games for Dallas add up to 59 total points on the season.
- Jason Robertson is a leading scorer for Dallas with 55 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 25 assists in 51 games.
- Roope Hintz is a crucial player on offense for Dallas with 23 goals and 26 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a .917 save percentage (14th in the league), with 811 total saves, allowing 73 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Day To Day (Lower Body), Anton Khudobin: Out (Hip)
