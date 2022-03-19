New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a showdown between the New York Islanders (25-24-9) and the Dallas Stars (33-23-3), starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 10th in the Eastern Conference and the Stars are ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Dallas

Betting Information for New York vs. Dallas

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and Dallas Stats

  • The Islanders put up 2.7 goals per game (157 in 58 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (174 in 59).
  • On average, the Stars put up 2.9 goals in a game (19th in league), and the Islanders allow 2.7 (fifth).
  • New York has a +1 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
  • Dallas is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -3.
  • On the power play, the Islanders have scored 29 goals (on 19.6% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Stars have conceded 37 (killing off 78.5% of penalties, 18th in league).
  • The Islanders have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 22.9% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 39 points. He has 12 goals and 27 assists this season.
  • Brock Nelson has 36 points (0.7 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 12 assists.
  • Noah Dobson's 35 points this season have come via 10 goals and 25 assists.
  • Semyon Varlamov has allowed 53 goals (2.85 goals against average) and racked up 547 saves.

Islanders Injuries: None

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski's 23 goals and 36 assists in 59 games for Dallas add up to 59 total points on the season.
  • Jason Robertson is a leading scorer for Dallas with 55 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 25 assists in 51 games.
  • Roope Hintz is a crucial player on offense for Dallas with 23 goals and 26 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .917 save percentage (14th in the league), with 811 total saves, allowing 73 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Andrej Sekera: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Day To Day (Lower Body), Anton Khudobin: Out (Hip)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Dallas Stars at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

