New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (39-25-3) host the New York Islanders (31-27-9) as a part of Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars rank ninth in the Western Conference with 81 points and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 71 points.

How to Watch Dallas vs. New York

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York

Favorite Moneyline Total Stars -

Dallas and New York Stats

The Stars score 2.9 goals per game (19th in league), and the Islanders are conceding 2.6 (fifth).

On average, the Islanders post 2.8 goals in a game (23rd in NHL), and the Stars concede 3.0 (15th).

Dallas is -2 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.

New York has a +9 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.

The Islanders have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.8% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 22.4% of opportunities).

The Stars have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 34 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson's 32 goals and 17 assists in 59 games for New York add up to 49 total points on the season.

Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 34 assists.

Anders Lee has 40 points so far, including 25 goals and 15 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has allowed 97 goals (2.3 goals against average) and compiled 1226 saves with a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (67 total points), having registered 25 goals and 42 assists.

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 60 games, with 32 goals and 31 assists.

Roope Hintz has 58 total points for Dallas, with 30 goals and 28 assists.

Jake Oettinger has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .916 save percentage (13th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Esa Lindell: Day To Day (Upper-body), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.