New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars (39-25-3) host the New York Islanders (31-27-9) as a part of Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars rank ninth in the Western Conference with 81 points and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 71 points.

How to Watch Dallas vs. New York

Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York

Stars vs Islanders Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Stars

-

Dallas and New York Stats

  • The Stars score 2.9 goals per game (19th in league), and the Islanders are conceding 2.6 (fifth).
  • On average, the Islanders post 2.8 goals in a game (23rd in NHL), and the Stars concede 3.0 (15th).
  • Dallas is -2 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.
  • New York has a +9 goal differential on the season, 16th in the league.
  • The Islanders have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.8% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 22.4% of opportunities).
  • The Stars have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (19th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 34 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson's 32 goals and 17 assists in 59 games for New York add up to 49 total points on the season.
  • Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 34 assists.
  • Anders Lee has 40 points so far, including 25 goals and 15 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has allowed 97 goals (2.3 goals against average) and compiled 1226 saves with a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (67 total points), having registered 25 goals and 42 assists.
  • Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 60 games, with 32 goals and 31 assists.
  • Roope Hintz has 58 total points for Dallas, with 30 goals and 28 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .916 save percentage (13th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Esa Lindell: Day To Day (Upper-body), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

New York Islanders at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) controls the puck ahead of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester City vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Soccer

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy