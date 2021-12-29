Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 19, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates across center ice defended by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Islanders (8-12-6) and the Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3) meet in Elmont, New York on December 29, 2021 at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 22 points and the Red Wings rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

    How to Watch New York vs. Detroit

    Betting Information for New York vs. Detroit

    Islanders vs Red Wings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Islanders

    -1.5

    5.5

    New York and Detroit Stats

    • The Islanders score 2.2 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Red Wings concede 3.4 (24th).
    • On average, the Red Wings post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (13th).
    • New York is -17 overall in goal differential this season, 25th in the NHL.
    • Detroit has a -17 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.
    • The Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 12 power-play goals (successful on 16.9% of opportunities).
    • The Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (on 15.7% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 13 (killing off 82.4% of penalties, ninth in league).

    New York Impact Players

    • Mathew Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (17 total points), having registered five goals and 12 assists.
    • Oliver Wahlstrom is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to the team.
    • Brock Nelson has 13 total points for New York, with 10 goals and three assists.
    • Ilya Sorokin concedes 2.4 goals per game and racks up 30.1 saves per matchup.
    • Semyon Varlamov has a .900 save percentage. He has 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has allowed 23 goals (2.9 per game).

    Islanders Injuries: Robin Salo: Out (COVID-19), Oliver Wahlstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Zach Parise: Out (Health Protocols), Matt Martin: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Day To Day (Lower Body), Cal Clutterbuck: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Beauvillier: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

    Detroit Impact Players

    • Dylan Larkin has collected 15 goals and 14 assists in 27 games for Detroit, good for 29 points.
    • Lucas Raymond has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with 10 goals and 18 assists.
    • Moritz Seider has scored three goals on the season, adding 18 assists.
    • Alex Nedeljkovic has a .916 save percentage (18th in the league). He has 591 saves (28.1 per game), and has allowed 54 goals (2.6 per game).
    • Thomas Greiss has an .893 save percentage, has recorded 342 saves (24.4 per game), and has given up 41 goals (2.9 per game).

    Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
