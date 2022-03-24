How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck defended by Ottawa Senators right wing Mathieu Joseph (21) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (27-25-9) host the Detroit Red Wings (26-30-7) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on March 24, 2022, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 10th in the Eastern Conference (63 points), while the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference (59 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Detroit

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New York vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Detroit Stats

The Islanders put up 2.7 goals per game (165 in 61 games), and the Red Wings give up 3.7 (233 in 63).

On average, the Red Wings post 2.9 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Islanders give up 2.6 (fifth).

New York is +5 overall in goal differential this season, 15th in the league.

Detroit is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -52.

The Red Wings have conceded 43 power-play goals (27th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 30 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).

The Islanders have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 31 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Brock Nelson, who has scored 42 points in 52 games (27 goals and 15 assists).

Mathew Barzal is another of New York's top contributors through 52 games, with 12 goals and 28 assists.

Noah Dobson has 36 total points for New York, with 10 goals and 26 assists.

Semyon Varlamov has allowed 55 goals (2.67 goals against average) and racked up 608 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin has scored 27 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 34 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with 61 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 15.9%.

Tyler Bertuzzi is a top offensive contributor for Detroit with 52 total points this season. He has scored 25 goals and added 27 assists in 52 games.

Lucas Raymond's 20 goals and 28 assists add up to 48 points this season.

Thomas Greiss has an .887 save percentage (50th in the league), with 557 total saves, allowing 71 goals (3.8 goals against average).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Filip Zadina: Day To Day (Illness), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.