New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates with the New York Islanders bench after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (9-12-6) take on the Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference (24 points), and the Oilers are seventh in the Western Conference (36 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Edmonton

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Edmonton Stats

The Islanders are 29th in the NHL in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Oilers are 20th defensively (3.1 against).

The Oilers put up 3.4 goals per game (101 in 30 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (75 in 27).

New York is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -14.

Edmonton is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +7.

The Oilers have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.6% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 17.8% of opportunities).

The Islanders have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (successful on 31.5% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal has been a major player for New York this season, with 20 points in 24 games.

Oliver Wahlstrom has eight goals and seven assists to total 15 points (0.6 per game).

Brock Nelson has 13 total points for New York, with 10 goals and three assists.

Ilya Sorokin has conceded 46 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 572 saves (30.1 per game) with a .926 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Semyon Varlamov has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league), and has allowed 24 goals (2.7 per game) while racking up 243 saves (27.0 per game).

Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Beauvillier: Out (Health Protocols), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid has totaled 17 goals and 33 assists in 31 games for Edmonton, good for 50 points.

Leon Draisaitl has helped lead the attack for Edmonton this season with 24 goals and 26 assists.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has posted three goals on the season, adding 22 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league), with 499 total saves (27.7 per game), giving up 54 goals (3.0 per game).

Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)

