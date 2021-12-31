New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates with the New York Islanders bench after scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Islanders (9-12-6) take on the Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference (24 points), and the Oilers are seventh in the Western Conference (36 points).

    New York and Edmonton Stats

    • The Islanders are 29th in the NHL in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Oilers are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
    • The Oilers put up 3.4 goals per game (101 in 30 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (75 in 27).
    • New York is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -14.
    • Edmonton is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +7.
    • The Oilers have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.6% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 17.8% of opportunities).
    • The Islanders have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (successful on 31.5% of opportunities).

    New York Impact Players

    • Mathew Barzal has been a major player for New York this season, with 20 points in 24 games.
    • Oliver Wahlstrom has eight goals and seven assists to total 15 points (0.6 per game).
    • Brock Nelson has 13 total points for New York, with 10 goals and three assists.
    • Ilya Sorokin has conceded 46 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 572 saves (30.1 per game) with a .926 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
    • Semyon Varlamov has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league), and has allowed 24 goals (2.7 per game) while racking up 243 saves (27.0 per game).

    Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Beauvillier: Out (Health Protocols), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

    Edmonton Impact Players

    • Connor McDavid has totaled 17 goals and 33 assists in 31 games for Edmonton, good for 50 points.
    • Leon Draisaitl has helped lead the attack for Edmonton this season with 24 goals and 26 assists.
    • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has posted three goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
    • Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league), with 499 total saves (27.7 per game), giving up 54 goals (3.0 per game).

    Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)

    How To Watch

    Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    
