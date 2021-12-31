New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (9-12-6) take on the Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference (24 points), and the Oilers are seventh in the Western Conference (36 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Edmonton
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Edmonton Stats
- The Islanders are 29th in the NHL in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Oilers are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
- The Oilers put up 3.4 goals per game (101 in 30 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (75 in 27).
- New York is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -14.
- Edmonton is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +7.
- The Oilers have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.6% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 17.8% of opportunities).
- The Islanders have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 29 power-play goals (successful on 31.5% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal has been a major player for New York this season, with 20 points in 24 games.
- Oliver Wahlstrom has eight goals and seven assists to total 15 points (0.6 per game).
- Brock Nelson has 13 total points for New York, with 10 goals and three assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has conceded 46 goals (2.4 per game) and recorded 572 saves (30.1 per game) with a .926 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
- Semyon Varlamov has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league), and has allowed 24 goals (2.7 per game) while racking up 243 saves (27.0 per game).
Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Out (Lower Body), Anthony Beauvillier: Out (Health Protocols), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid has totaled 17 goals and 33 assists in 31 games for Edmonton, good for 50 points.
- Leon Draisaitl has helped lead the attack for Edmonton this season with 24 goals and 26 assists.
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has posted three goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league), with 499 total saves (27.7 per game), giving up 54 goals (3.0 per game).
Oilers Injuries: Devin Shore: Out (COVID-19), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart), Kris Russell: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.