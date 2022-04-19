Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) skates after the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers (54-15-6) and the New York Islanders (35-31-9), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Panthers sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 114 points and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 79 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Florida

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

11/16/2021

Panthers

Islanders

6-1 FLA

10/16/2021

Panthers

Islanders

5-1 FLA

Florida and New York Stats

  • The Panthers are scoring 4.2 goals per game (first in league), and the Islanders are conceding 2.7 (fifth).
  • The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (25th in league), and the Panthers are conceding 2.8 (11th).
  • Florida is first in the league in goal differential, at +100 (+1.3 per game).
  • New York has a +3 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
  • The Islanders have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.8% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities).
  • The Islanders have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 19.4% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).

Florida Impact Players

  • One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 108 points (30 goals, 78 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists) to the team.
  • Sam Reinhart's season total of 78 points has come from 28 goals and 50 assists.
  • In 49 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 125 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has recorded 1295 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson's 34 goals and 22 assists in 66 games for New York add up to 56 total points on the season.
  • Mathew Barzal is one of the top contributors for New York with 51 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 37 assists in 66 games.
  • Anders Lee has posted 26 goals on the season, adding 17 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has given up 109 goals (2.3 goals against average) and collected 1388 saves with a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
