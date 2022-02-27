New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) controls the puck against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak (77) during overtime at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (28-17-7) host the New York Islanders (19-20-8) at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on February 26, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings are sixth in the Western Conference (63 points), while the Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference (46 points).

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and New York Stats

The Kings are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth defensively (2.7 against).

The Islanders are 29th in the league in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Kings are sixth defensively (2.7 against).

Los Angeles has a +10 goal differential on the season, 14th in the NHL.

New York is 21st in the league in terms of goal differential, at -9.

The Islanders have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 16.5% of opportunities).

The Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (on 18.2% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 35 (killing off 75.5% of penalties, 28th in league).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 24 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 36 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.

Brock Nelson is a leading scorer for New York with 28 total points this season. He has scored 19 goals and added nine assists in 38 games.

Noah Dobson has posted eight goals on the season, adding 15 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a .920 save percentage (11th in the league), with 944 total saves, conceding 82 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: None

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has been a top contributor on Los Angeles this season, with 49 points in 52 games.

Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 49 games, with 25 goals and 11 assists.

Viktor Arvidsson has 15 goals and 19 assists for Los Angeles.

Cal Petersen has a 2.7 goals against average, and 494 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 43rd in the league.

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

