How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Monday's NHL slate will see the New York Islanders (8-12-5) take on the Montreal Canadiens (7-21-3), starting at 7:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 14th and the Canadiens 16th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Montreal
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Montreal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Montreal Stats
- The Islanders score 2.2 goals per game (30th in league), and the Canadiens are conceding 3.5 (29th).
- The Canadiens put up 2.1 goals per game (66 in 31 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (71 in 25).
- New York is -17 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the NHL.
- Montreal's goal differential is -43 on the season (31st in the NHL).
- The Canadiens have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 71.6% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).
- The Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (on 12.5% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 12 (killing off 83.6% of penalties, seventh in league).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (17 total points), having collected five goals and 12 assists.
- Oliver Wahlstrom has racked up 13 points (0.5 per game), scoring eight goals and adding five assists.
- Brock Nelson's season total of 12 points has come from nine goals and three assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has allowed 43 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 541 saves (28.5 per game).
- Semyon Varlamov has a .900 save percentage. He has 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has allowed 23 goals (2.9 per game).
Islanders Injuries: Robin Salo: Out (COVID-19), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Matt Martin: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Day To Day (Lower Body), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki's six goals and 12 assists in 31 games for Montreal add up to 18 total points on the season.
- Tyler Toffoli is a top offensive contributor for Montreal with 17 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 12 assists in 26 games.
- Jonathan Drouin is a top contributor on offense for Montreal with four goals and 11 assists.
- Jake Allen has played 23 games this season, conceding 68 goals (3.0 per game) with 632 saves (27.5 per game) and a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).
- Samuel Montembeault has made 200 total saves (25.0 per game) with an .897 save percentage, allowing 23 goals (2.9 per game).
Canadiens Injuries: Artturi Lehkonen: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Armia: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
