    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against New Jersey Devils during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

    Monday's NHL slate will see the New York Islanders (8-12-5) take on the Montreal Canadiens (7-21-3), starting at 7:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 14th and the Canadiens 16th in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch New York vs. Montreal

    Betting Information for New York vs. Montreal

    Islanders vs Canadiens Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Islanders

    -1.5

    5.5

    New York and Montreal Stats

    • The Islanders score 2.2 goals per game (30th in league), and the Canadiens are conceding 3.5 (29th).
    • The Canadiens put up 2.1 goals per game (66 in 31 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (71 in 25).
    • New York is -17 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the NHL.
    • Montreal's goal differential is -43 on the season (31st in the NHL).
    • The Canadiens have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 71.6% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).
    • The Canadiens have scored 11 power-play goals (on 12.5% of opportunities, 30th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 12 (killing off 83.6% of penalties, seventh in league).

    New York Impact Players

    • Mathew Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (17 total points), having collected five goals and 12 assists.
    • Oliver Wahlstrom has racked up 13 points (0.5 per game), scoring eight goals and adding five assists.
    • Brock Nelson's season total of 12 points has come from nine goals and three assists.
    • Ilya Sorokin has allowed 43 goals (2.3 per game) and recorded 541 saves (28.5 per game).
    • Semyon Varlamov has a .900 save percentage. He has 207 saves (25.9 per game), and has allowed 23 goals (2.9 per game).

    Islanders Injuries: Robin Salo: Out (COVID-19), Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Matt Martin: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Day To Day (Lower Body), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

    Montreal Impact Players

    • Nicholas Suzuki's six goals and 12 assists in 31 games for Montreal add up to 18 total points on the season.
    • Tyler Toffoli is a top offensive contributor for Montreal with 17 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 12 assists in 26 games.
    • Jonathan Drouin is a top contributor on offense for Montreal with four goals and 11 assists.
    • Jake Allen has played 23 games this season, conceding 68 goals (3.0 per game) with 632 saves (27.5 per game) and a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league).
    • Samuel Montembeault has made 200 total saves (25.0 per game) with an .897 save percentage, allowing 23 goals (2.9 per game).

    Canadiens Injuries: Artturi Lehkonen: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Josh Anderson: Out (Upper body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Christian Dvorak: Out (Lower-body), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Armia: Out (Undisclosed), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (Lower body), Tyler Toffoli: Out (Hand), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
