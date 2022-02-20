New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with the bench of the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 17, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with the bench of the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (18-20-6) host the Montreal Canadiens (9-33-7) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference (42 points), while the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference (25 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Montreal

Betting Information for New York vs. Montreal

Islanders vs Canadiens Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and Montreal Stats

  • The Islanders are scoring 2.4 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Canadiens concede 3.9 (32nd).
  • The Canadiens score 2.3 goals per game (112 in 49 games), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (120 in 44).
  • New York is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -12.
  • Montreal's goal differential is -77 on the season (32nd in the NHL).
  • The Canadiens have conceded 43 power-play goals (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 21 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).
  • The Canadiens have scored 19 power-play goals (31st in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 19 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has scored 33 points in 41 games (12 goals and 21 assists).
  • Brock Nelson has accumulated 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding nine assists.
  • Noah Dobson has scored eight goals and added 14 assists through 42 games for New York.
  • Semyon Varlamov has conceded 35 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 383 saves with a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Day To Day (Upper Body), Semyon Varlamov: Out (Health Protocols)

Montreal Impact Players

  • Nicholas Suzuki has collected nine goals and 19 assists in 49 games for Montreal, good for 28 points.
  • Artturi Lehkonen has amassed 20 points this season, with seven goals and 13 assists.
  • Jonathan Drouin has 19 points so far, including five goals and 14 assists.
  • Samuel Montembeault has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.8 goals against average) with 598 saves and an .895 save percentage (45th in the league).

Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Lower Body), Joel Armia: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Back), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Corey Schueneman: Out (COVID-19), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709183
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Islanders

By Ben Macaluso
5 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) controls the puck behind the net as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) defends during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with the bench of the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17680178
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Connecticut in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17386890
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Louisville in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
5 minutes ago
USATSI_15806530
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at NC State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
5 minutes ago
USATSI_17723404
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Arkansas in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
5 minutes ago
James Madison Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington at James Madison in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter
5 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) drives to the basket past Temple Owls guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy