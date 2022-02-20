New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Feb 17, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with the bench of the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (18-20-6) host the Montreal Canadiens (9-33-7) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference (42 points), while the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference (25 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Montreal

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Montreal

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Montreal Stats

The Islanders are scoring 2.4 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Canadiens concede 3.9 (32nd).

The Canadiens score 2.3 goals per game (112 in 49 games), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (120 in 44).

New York is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -12.

Montreal's goal differential is -77 on the season (32nd in the NHL).

The Canadiens have conceded 43 power-play goals (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 21 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

The Canadiens have scored 19 power-play goals (31st in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 19 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has scored 33 points in 41 games (12 goals and 21 assists).

Brock Nelson has accumulated 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding nine assists.

Noah Dobson has scored eight goals and added 14 assists through 42 games for New York.

Semyon Varlamov has conceded 35 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 383 saves with a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Day To Day (Upper Body), Semyon Varlamov: Out (Health Protocols)

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki has collected nine goals and 19 assists in 49 games for Montreal, good for 28 points.

Artturi Lehkonen has amassed 20 points this season, with seven goals and 13 assists.

Jonathan Drouin has 19 points so far, including five goals and 14 assists.

Samuel Montembeault has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.8 goals against average) with 598 saves and an .895 save percentage (45th in the league).

Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Lower Body), Joel Armia: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Back), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Corey Schueneman: Out (COVID-19), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

