New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (18-20-6) host the Montreal Canadiens (9-33-7) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference (42 points), while the Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference (25 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Montreal
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Montreal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Montreal Stats
- The Islanders are scoring 2.4 goals per game (29th in NHL), and the Canadiens concede 3.9 (32nd).
- The Canadiens score 2.3 goals per game (112 in 49 games), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (120 in 44).
- New York is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -12.
- Montreal's goal differential is -77 on the season (32nd in the NHL).
- The Canadiens have conceded 43 power-play goals (30th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 21 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).
- The Canadiens have scored 19 power-play goals (31st in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 19 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Mathew Barzal, who has scored 33 points in 41 games (12 goals and 21 assists).
- Brock Nelson has accumulated 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding nine assists.
- Noah Dobson has scored eight goals and added 14 assists through 42 games for New York.
- Semyon Varlamov has conceded 35 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 383 saves with a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Oliver Wahlstrom: Day To Day (Upper Body), Semyon Varlamov: Out (Health Protocols)
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki has collected nine goals and 19 assists in 49 games for Montreal, good for 28 points.
- Artturi Lehkonen has amassed 20 points this season, with seven goals and 13 assists.
- Jonathan Drouin has 19 points so far, including five goals and 14 assists.
- Samuel Montembeault has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.8 goals against average) with 598 saves and an .895 save percentage (45th in the league).
Canadiens Injuries: Christian Dvorak: Out (Upper Body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Allen: Out (Lower Body), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Lower Body), Joel Armia: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Back), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Drouin: Out (Wrist), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Corey Schueneman: Out (COVID-19), David Savard: Out (Ankle), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.