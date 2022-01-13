How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Thursday NHL schedule includes the New York Islanders (10-12-6) hosting the New Jersey Devils (14-17-5) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 13th in the Eastern Conference (26 points), while the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference (33 points).
Betting Information for New York vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and New Jersey Stats
- The Islanders are 29th in the league in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th defensively (3.4 against).
- The Devils score 2.9 goals per game (104 in 36 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (77 in 28).
- New York is 22nd in the NHL in goal differential, at -13 (-0.5 per game).
- New Jersey is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -18 (-0.5 per game).
- The Islanders have scored 14 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Islanders have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 14 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (21 total points), having amassed six goals and 15 assists.
- Oliver Wahlstrom is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to the team.
- Noah Dobson has five goals and nine assists for New York.
- Ilya Sorokin has conceded 48 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 589 saves with a .925 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
- Semyon Varlamov has recorded a .910 save percentage (20th in the league), allowing 24 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 243 saves.
Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt drives the offense for New Jersey with 32 points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and 22 assists in 34 games (playing 16:53 per game).
- Nico Hischier is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 21 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 14 assists in 30 games.
- Andreas Johnsson's nine goals and 12 assists add up to 21 points this season.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has 580 saves while allowing 66 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (39th in the league).
- Jonathan Bernier has recorded 238 total saves with a .902 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Jesper Bratt: Out (COVID-19), Akira Schmid: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Damon Severson: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (COVID-19)
