How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 1, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) defends during the overtime period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule includes the New York Islanders (10-12-6) hosting the New Jersey Devils (14-17-5) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 13th in the Eastern Conference (26 points), while the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference (33 points).

How to Watch New York vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and New Jersey Stats

The Islanders are 29th in the league in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Devils are 24th defensively (3.4 against).

The Devils score 2.9 goals per game (104 in 36 games), and the Islanders concede 2.8 (77 in 28).

New York is 22nd in the NHL in goal differential, at -13 (-0.5 per game).

New Jersey is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -18 (-0.5 per game).

The Islanders have scored 14 power-play goals (20th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Devils have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Islanders have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 14 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (21 total points), having amassed six goals and 15 assists.

Oliver Wahlstrom is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to the team.

Noah Dobson has five goals and nine assists for New York.

Ilya Sorokin has conceded 48 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 589 saves with a .925 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Semyon Varlamov has recorded a .910 save percentage (20th in the league), allowing 24 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 243 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt drives the offense for New Jersey with 32 points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and 22 assists in 34 games (playing 16:53 per game).

Nico Hischier is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 21 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 14 assists in 30 games.

Andreas Johnsson's nine goals and 12 assists add up to 21 points this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood has 580 saves while allowing 66 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (39th in the league).

Jonathan Bernier has recorded 238 total saves with a .902 save percentage, allowing 26 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Jesper Bratt: Out (COVID-19), Akira Schmid: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Damon Severson: Out (COVID-19), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (COVID-19)

