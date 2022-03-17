How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (38-17-5) take on the New York Islanders (24-24-9) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 81 points and the Islanders are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 57 points.

How to Watch Rangers vs. Islanders

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Rangers vs. Islanders

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

Rangers and Islanders Stats

The Rangers are 16th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth on defense (2.7 against).

The Islanders are scoring 2.7 goals per game (24th in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.6 (third).

New York is +25 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the NHL.

New York's goal differential is 0 on the season (15th in the NHL).

The Rangers have scored 44 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 23 goals on power-plays (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Islanders have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties).

Islanders Impact Players

Mathew Barzal's 12 goals and 26 assists in 48 games for New York add up to 38 total points on the season.

Brock Nelson has racked up 36 points this season, with 24 goals and 12 assists.

Noah Dobson has netted 10 goals on the season, chipping in 24 assists.

Semyon Varlamov has a .912 save percentage (20th in the league). He has 547 saves, and has given up 53 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: None

Rangers Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (71 total points), having collected 16 goals and 55 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has 62 points (1.0 per game), scoring 25 goals and adding 37 assists.

Adam Fox's 61 points this season have come via nine goals and 52 assists.

Alexandar Georgiev has a 3.1 goals against average, and 536 saves. His .892 save percentage ranks 47th in the league.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.