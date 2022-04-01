New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) and left wing Chris Kreider (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. The Rangers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a showdown between the New York Rangers (44-19-5) and the New York Islanders (29-27-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank third in the Eastern Conference with 93 points and the Islanders are 10th in the Eastern Conference with 67 points.

How to Watch Rangers vs. Islanders

Betting Information for Rangers vs. Islanders

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Rangers

-170

5.5

Rangers and Islanders Stats

  • On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (fifth).
  • The Islanders are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Rangers are third in goals allowed (2.6).
  • New York is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +31 (+0.5 per game).
  • New York has a +3 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Rangers have scored 49 goals (on 27.1% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 27 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, sixth in league).
  • The Islanders have scored 34 power-play goals (18th in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 38 while short-handed (13th in penalty-kill percentage).

Islanders Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson's 48 points are important for New York. He has 32 goals and 16 assists in 57 games.
  • Mathew Barzal is a leading scorer for New York with 44 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 32 assists in 57 games.
  • Anders Lee is a top contributor on offense for New York with 25 goals and 15 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1226 saves, and has allowed 97 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Andy Greene: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Rangers Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 80 points (18 goals, 62 assists) and plays an average of 19:24 per game.
  • Mika Zibanejad has 71 points (1.0 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 44 assists.
  • Adam Fox's 66 points this season have come via 10 goals and 56 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 89 goals (2.11 goals against average) and recorded 1291 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Ryan Strome: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

April
1
2022

New York Islanders at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
