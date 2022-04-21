Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) in the third round of the shootout at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (50-21-6) and the New York Islanders (35-31-10) hit the ice in Elmont, New York on April 21, 2022 at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth with 106 points and the Islanders are ninth with 80 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Islanders vs. Rangers

Head-to-head results for Rangers vs. Islanders

DateHomeAwayResult

4/1/2022

Rangers

Islanders

3-0 NYI

3/17/2022

Rangers

Islanders

2-1 NYI

11/24/2021

Islanders

Rangers

4-1 NYR

Rangers and Islanders Stats

  • The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Islanders concede 2.7 (fifth).
  • On average, the Islanders post 2.8 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.4 (first).
  • New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the NHL.
  • New York has a +2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 25.7% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.7% of penalties).
  • The Islanders have scored 38 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 38 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

Rangers Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 92 points in 72 games.
  • Mika Zibanejad has totaled 79 points (1.0 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 50 assists.
  • Chris Kreider's 73 points this season have come via 50 goals and 23 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 99 goals (2.01 goals against average) and recorded 1452 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body)

Islanders Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson drives the offense for New York with 56 points (0.8 per game), with 34 goals and 22 assists in 67 games (playing 17:44 per game).
  • Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 38 assists.
  • Anders Lee is a top player on offense for New York with 26 goals and 17 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 1427 total saves, conceding 112 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

New York Rangers at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

