How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (50-21-6) and the New York Islanders (35-31-10) hit the ice in Elmont, New York on April 21, 2022 at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth with 106 points and the Islanders are ninth with 80 points in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Head-to-head results for Rangers vs. Islanders
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/1/2022
Rangers
Islanders
3-0 NYI
3/17/2022
Rangers
Islanders
2-1 NYI
11/24/2021
Islanders
Rangers
4-1 NYR
Rangers and Islanders Stats
- The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Islanders concede 2.7 (fifth).
- On average, the Islanders post 2.8 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.4 (first).
- New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the NHL.
- New York has a +2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the NHL.
- The Rangers have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 25.7% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.7% of penalties).
- The Islanders have scored 38 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 38 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).
Rangers Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 92 points in 72 games.
- Mika Zibanejad has totaled 79 points (1.0 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 50 assists.
- Chris Kreider's 73 points this season have come via 50 goals and 23 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has allowed 99 goals (2.01 goals against average) and recorded 1452 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body)
Islanders Impact Players
- Brock Nelson drives the offense for New York with 56 points (0.8 per game), with 34 goals and 22 assists in 67 games (playing 17:44 per game).
- Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 38 assists.
- Anders Lee is a top player on offense for New York with 26 goals and 17 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 1427 total saves, conceding 112 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)
