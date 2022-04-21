How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) in the third round of the shootout at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (50-21-6) and the New York Islanders (35-31-10) hit the ice in Elmont, New York on April 21, 2022 at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Rangers rank fourth with 106 points and the Islanders are ninth with 80 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Islanders vs. Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Rangers vs. Islanders

Date Home Away Result 4/1/2022 Rangers Islanders 3-0 NYI 3/17/2022 Rangers Islanders 2-1 NYI 11/24/2021 Islanders Rangers 4-1 NYR

Rangers and Islanders Stats

The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Islanders concede 2.7 (fifth).

On average, the Islanders post 2.8 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.4 (first).

New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, seventh in the NHL.

New York has a +2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the NHL.

The Rangers have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 25.7% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.7% of penalties).

The Islanders have scored 38 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 38 while short-handed (ninth in penalty-kill percentage).

Rangers Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 92 points in 72 games.

Mika Zibanejad has totaled 79 points (1.0 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 50 assists.

Chris Kreider's 73 points this season have come via 50 goals and 23 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has allowed 99 goals (2.01 goals against average) and recorded 1452 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body)

Islanders Impact Players

Brock Nelson drives the offense for New York with 56 points (0.8 per game), with 34 goals and 22 assists in 67 games (playing 17:44 per game).

Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 38 assists.

Anders Lee is a top player on offense for New York with 26 goals and 17 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 1427 total saves, conceding 112 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.