New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Islanders (26-25-9) square off against the Ottawa Senators (22-35-5) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 10th and the Senators 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Ottawa Stats

On average, the Islanders post 2.7 goals in a game (24th in NHL), and the Senators concede 3.3 (23rd).

The Senators are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth on defense (2.7 against).

New York is +2 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.

Ottawa is -42 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.

The Islanders have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 19.9% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.0% of penalties).

The Senators have scored 35 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 25 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (40 total points), having collected 12 goals and 28 assists.

Brock Nelson has 39 points (0.8 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 12 assists.

Noah Dobson has 10 goals and 26 assists for New York.

Semyon Varlamov has a 2.8 goals against average, and 584 saves. His .914 save percentage ranks 18th in the league.

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk's 20 goals and 25 assists in 59 games for Ottawa add up to 45 total points on the season.

Joshua Norris is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 26 goals and 10 assists in 46 games.

Connor Brown is a key contributor on offense for Ottawa with nine goals and 26 assists.

Matt Murray has played 20 games this season, conceding 60 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 580 saves and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

