New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

The New York Islanders (26-25-9) square off against the Ottawa Senators (22-35-5) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 10th and the Senators 14th in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Arena: UBS Arena
New York and Ottawa Stats
- On average, the Islanders post 2.7 goals in a game (24th in NHL), and the Senators concede 3.3 (23rd).
- The Senators are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth on defense (2.7 against).
- New York is +2 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.
- Ottawa is -42 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.
- The Islanders have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 19.9% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.0% of penalties).
- The Senators have scored 35 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 25 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (40 total points), having collected 12 goals and 28 assists.
- Brock Nelson has 39 points (0.8 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 12 assists.
- Noah Dobson has 10 goals and 26 assists for New York.
- Semyon Varlamov has a 2.8 goals against average, and 584 saves. His .914 save percentage ranks 18th in the league.
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk's 20 goals and 25 assists in 59 games for Ottawa add up to 45 total points on the season.
- Joshua Norris is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 26 goals and 10 assists in 46 games.
- Connor Brown is a key contributor on offense for Ottawa with nine goals and 26 assists.
- Matt Murray has played 20 games this season, conceding 60 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 580 saves and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).
Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)
