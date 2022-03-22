New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (26-25-9) square off against the Ottawa Senators (22-35-5) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 10th and the Senators 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Ottawa

Betting Information for New York vs. Ottawa

Islanders vs Senators Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and Ottawa Stats

  • On average, the Islanders post 2.7 goals in a game (24th in NHL), and the Senators concede 3.3 (23rd).
  • The Senators are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth on defense (2.7 against).
  • New York is +2 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.
  • Ottawa is -42 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.
  • The Islanders have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 19.9% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.0% of penalties).
  • The Senators have scored 35 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 25 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (40 total points), having collected 12 goals and 28 assists.
  • Brock Nelson has 39 points (0.8 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 12 assists.
  • Noah Dobson has 10 goals and 26 assists for New York.
  • Semyon Varlamov has a 2.8 goals against average, and 584 saves. His .914 save percentage ranks 18th in the league.

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Brady Tkachuk's 20 goals and 25 assists in 59 games for Ottawa add up to 45 total points on the season.
  • Joshua Norris is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 36 total points (0.8 per game), with 26 goals and 10 assists in 46 games.
  • Connor Brown is a key contributor on offense for Ottawa with nine goals and 26 assists.
  • Matt Murray has played 20 games this season, conceding 60 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 580 saves and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
