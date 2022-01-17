New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Monday features a matchup between the New York Islanders (11-13-6) and the Philadelphia Flyers (13-17-7), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 13th while the Flyers are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Philadelphia Stats

The Islanders are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.2 goals per game), and the Flyers are 23rd on defense (3.3 against).

The Flyers are scoring 2.5 goals per game (26th in league), and the Islanders are conceding 2.7 (seventh).

New York has a -14 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.

Philadelphia has a -28 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Islanders have scored 15 goals (on 18.3% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 25 (killing off 78.3% of penalties, 19th in league).

The Flyers have scored 17 power-play goals (25th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 15 while short-handed (10th in penalty-kill percentage).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 22 points. He has seven goals and 15 assists this season.

Oliver Wahlstrom is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to the team.

Josh Bailey's season total of 14 points has come from two goals and 12 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a 2.4 goals against average, and 619 saves. His .925 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.

Semyon Varlamov has conceded 25 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 277 saves with a .917 save percentage (15th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson's 28 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 15 goals and 13 assists in 37 games.

Claude Giroux is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 28 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 17 assists in 34 games.

Travis Konecny has netted five goals on the season, adding 15 assists.

Carter Hart has a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league). He has 677 saves, and has allowed 66 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Martin Jones has recorded 449 total saves with a .909 save percentage, allowing 45 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

