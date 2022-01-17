New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Monday features a matchup between the New York Islanders (11-13-6) and the Philadelphia Flyers (13-17-7), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 13th while the Flyers are 11th in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Philadelphia Stats
- The Islanders are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.2 goals per game), and the Flyers are 23rd on defense (3.3 against).
- The Flyers are scoring 2.5 goals per game (26th in league), and the Islanders are conceding 2.7 (seventh).
- New York has a -14 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the NHL.
- Philadelphia has a -28 goal differential on the season, 26th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Islanders have scored 15 goals (on 18.3% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 25 (killing off 78.3% of penalties, 19th in league).
- The Flyers have scored 17 power-play goals (25th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 15 while short-handed (10th in penalty-kill percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 22 points. He has seven goals and 15 assists this season.
- Oliver Wahlstrom is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to the team.
- Josh Bailey's season total of 14 points has come from two goals and 12 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a 2.4 goals against average, and 619 saves. His .925 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.
- Semyon Varlamov has conceded 25 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 277 saves with a .917 save percentage (15th in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson's 28 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 15 goals and 13 assists in 37 games.
- Claude Giroux is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with 28 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 17 assists in 34 games.
- Travis Konecny has netted five goals on the season, adding 15 assists.
- Carter Hart has a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league). He has 677 saves, and has allowed 66 goals (2.9 goals against average).
- Martin Jones has recorded 449 total saves with a .909 save percentage, allowing 45 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper Body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
