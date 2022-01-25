How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (14-14-6) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-21-8) during Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 12th while the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference.
Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Philadelphia Stats
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (24 total points), having amassed seven goals and 17 assists.
- Josh Bailey is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) to the team.
- Brock Nelson has 17 total points for New York, with 13 goals and four assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has conceded 51 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 662 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux's 14 goals and 18 assists in 39 games for Philadelphia add up to 32 total points on the season.
- Cam Atkinson has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 15 goals and 16 assists.
- Travis Konecny has 24 points so far, including seven goals and 17 assists.
- Carter Hart has a .912 save percentage (22nd in the league), with 779 total saves, conceding 75 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
