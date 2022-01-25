How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) controls the puck against Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) and defenseman Anton Stralman (86) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (14-14-6) take the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-21-8) during Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 12th while the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Philadelphia Stats

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (24 total points), having amassed seven goals and 17 assists.

Josh Bailey is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Brock Nelson has 17 total points for New York, with 13 goals and four assists.

Ilya Sorokin has conceded 51 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 662 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux's 14 goals and 18 assists in 39 games for Philadelphia add up to 32 total points on the season.

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 15 goals and 16 assists.

Travis Konecny has 24 points so far, including seven goals and 17 assists.

Carter Hart has a .912 save percentage (22nd in the league), with 779 total saves, conceding 75 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

