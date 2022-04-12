New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-10) and the New York Islanders (33-29-9) take the ice in Elmont, New York on April 12, 2022 at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh with 94 points and the Islanders are ninth with 75 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: UBS Arena
Head-to-head results for Pittsburgh vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

11/26/2021

Islanders

Penguins

1-0 PIT

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

  • The Penguins put up 3.2 goals per game (240 in 74 games), and the Islanders concede 2.7 (190 in 71).
  • The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (24th in NHL), and the Penguins are conceding 2.7 (fifth).
  • Pittsburgh is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +41 (+0.6 per game).
  • New York is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Penguins have scored 48 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 27 (killing off 84.9% of penalties, fourth in league).
  • The Islanders have scored 35 power-play goals (21st in league in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 26 while short-handed (second in penalty-kill percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Sidney Crosby, who has scored 75 points in 61 games (28 goals and 47 assists).
  • Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 71 points (33 goals, 38 assists) to the team.
  • Kris Letang has 62 total points for Pittsburgh, with seven goals and 55 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1537 saves. His .919 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Penguins Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson has scored 33 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 19 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 52 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 22.4%.
  • Mathew Barzal has racked up 48 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 34 assists.
  • Anders Lee has 41 points so far, including 25 goals and 16 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 1246 saves, and has allowed 98 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
