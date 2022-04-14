New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) in the second round of the shootout at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes a matchup in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania between the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11) and New York Islanders (34-29-9) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (95 points), while the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (77 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

  • The Penguins are 10th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Islanders are fourth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • The Islanders are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Penguins are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +41 on the season (eighth in NHL).
  • New York is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Penguins have scored 49 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 28 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fourth in league).
  • The Islanders have scored 36 power-play goals (on 19.7% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 27 (killing off 85.7% of penalties, third in league).

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson has totaled 33 goals and 19 assists in 63 games for New York, good for 52 points.
  • Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 35 assists.
  • Anders Lee is a crucial player on offense for New York with 25 goals and 16 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has 1289 saves while giving up 102 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 77 points. He has 28 goals and 49 assists this season.
  • Jake Guentzel has 74 points (1.1 per game), scoring 35 goals and adding 39 assists.
  • Kris Letang's 62 points this season have come via seven goals and 55 assists.
  • In 57 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 135 goals (2.41 goals against average) and has recorded 1537 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Evan Rodrigues: Day To Day (Illness), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Rust: Day To Day (Illness)

Penguins Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Capitals

L 6-3

Home

-142

4/10/2022

Predators

W 3-2

Home

-177

4/12/2022

Islanders

L 5-4

Away

-113

4/14/2022

Islanders

-

Home

-153

4/16/2022

Bruins

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Bruins

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Red Wings

-

Away

-

Islanders Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/8/2022

Hurricanes

W 2-1

Away

+149

4/9/2022

Blues

L 6-1

Away

+106

4/12/2022

Penguins

W 5-4

Home

-107

4/14/2022

Penguins

-

Away

+131

4/15/2022

Canadiens

-

Away

-

4/17/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Away

-

4/19/2022

Panthers

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

