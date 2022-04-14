New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) in the second round of the shootout at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes a matchup in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania between the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11) and New York Islanders (34-29-9) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (95 points), while the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (77 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh and New York Stats

The Penguins are 10th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Islanders are fourth in goals allowed (2.7).

The Islanders are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Penguins are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +41 on the season (eighth in NHL).

New York is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Penguins have scored 49 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 28 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fourth in league).

The Islanders have scored 36 power-play goals (on 19.7% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 27 (killing off 85.7% of penalties, third in league).

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has totaled 33 goals and 19 assists in 63 games for New York, good for 52 points.

Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 35 assists.

Anders Lee is a crucial player on offense for New York with 25 goals and 16 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has 1289 saves while giving up 102 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 77 points. He has 28 goals and 49 assists this season.

Jake Guentzel has 74 points (1.1 per game), scoring 35 goals and adding 39 assists.

Kris Letang's 62 points this season have come via seven goals and 55 assists.

In 57 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 135 goals (2.41 goals against average) and has recorded 1537 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Evan Rodrigues: Day To Day (Illness), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Rust: Day To Day (Illness)

Penguins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Capitals L 6-3 Home -142 4/10/2022 Predators W 3-2 Home -177 4/12/2022 Islanders L 5-4 Away -113 4/14/2022 Islanders - Home -153 4/16/2022 Bruins - Away - 4/21/2022 Bruins - Home - 4/23/2022 Red Wings - Away -

Islanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/8/2022 Hurricanes W 2-1 Away +149 4/9/2022 Blues L 6-1 Away +106 4/12/2022 Penguins W 5-4 Home -107 4/14/2022 Penguins - Away +131 4/15/2022 Canadiens - Away - 4/17/2022 Maple Leafs - Away - 4/19/2022 Panthers - Home -

