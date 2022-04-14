New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday includes a matchup in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania between the Pittsburgh Penguins (42-22-11) and New York Islanders (34-29-9) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference (95 points), while the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (77 points).
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. New York
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Pittsburgh and New York Stats
- The Penguins are 10th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Islanders are fourth in goals allowed (2.7).
- The Islanders are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Penguins are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
- In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +41 on the season (eighth in NHL).
- New York is +5 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Penguins have scored 49 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 28 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fourth in league).
- The Islanders have scored 36 power-play goals (on 19.7% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 27 (killing off 85.7% of penalties, third in league).
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson has totaled 33 goals and 19 assists in 63 games for New York, good for 52 points.
- Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 14 goals and 35 assists.
- Anders Lee is a crucial player on offense for New York with 25 goals and 16 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has 1289 saves while giving up 102 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Sidney Crosby is Pittsburgh's leading contributor with 77 points. He has 28 goals and 49 assists this season.
- Jake Guentzel has 74 points (1.1 per game), scoring 35 goals and adding 39 assists.
- Kris Letang's 62 points this season have come via seven goals and 55 assists.
- In 57 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 135 goals (2.41 goals against average) and has recorded 1537 saves.
Penguins Injuries: Evan Rodrigues: Day To Day (Illness), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed), Bryan Rust: Day To Day (Illness)
Penguins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Capitals
L 6-3
Home
-142
4/10/2022
Predators
W 3-2
Home
-177
4/12/2022
Islanders
L 5-4
Away
-113
4/14/2022
Islanders
-
Home
-153
4/16/2022
Bruins
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Bruins
-
Home
-
4/23/2022
Red Wings
-
Away
-
Islanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/8/2022
Hurricanes
W 2-1
Away
+149
4/9/2022
Blues
L 6-1
Away
+106
4/12/2022
Penguins
W 5-4
Home
-107
4/14/2022
Penguins
-
Away
+131
4/15/2022
Canadiens
-
Away
-
4/17/2022
Maple Leafs
-
Away
-
4/19/2022
Panthers
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.