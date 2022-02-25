New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The New York Islanders (19-20-7) visit the San Jose Sharks (22-22-6) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on February 24, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 45 points and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference with 50 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. New York

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for New York vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and San Jose Stats

The Islanders are 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Sharks are 21st in goals conceded (3.1).

The Sharks are 23rd in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth defensively (2.7 against).

New York is -9 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the NHL.

San Jose is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.

The Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.4% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities).

The Sharks have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier drives the offense for San Jose with 52 points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 29 assists in 45 games (playing 19:03 per game).

Tomas Hertl is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 40 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 18 assists in 50 games.

Logan Couture is a crucial contributor on offense for San Jose with 17 goals and 20 assists.

Adin Hill has allowed 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 34 points. He has 12 goals and 22 assists this season.

Brock Nelson has totaled 27 points (0.7 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding nine assists.

Noah Dobson has scored eight goals and added 15 assists through 44 games for New York.

Ilya Sorokin has a 2.4 goals against average, and 919 saves. His .921 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.

Islanders Injuries: None

