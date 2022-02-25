New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save in front of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save in front of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (19-20-7) visit the San Jose Sharks (22-22-6) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on February 24, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 45 points and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference with 50 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. New York

Betting Information for New York vs. San Jose

Islanders vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and San Jose Stats

  • The Islanders are 29th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Sharks are 21st in goals conceded (3.1).
  • The Sharks are 23rd in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth defensively (2.7 against).
  • New York is -9 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the NHL.
  • San Jose is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.4% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities).
  • The Sharks have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier drives the offense for San Jose with 52 points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 29 assists in 45 games (playing 19:03 per game).
  • Tomas Hertl is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 40 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 18 assists in 50 games.
  • Logan Couture is a crucial contributor on offense for San Jose with 17 goals and 20 assists.
  • Adin Hill has allowed 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 34 points. He has 12 goals and 22 assists this season.
  • Brock Nelson has totaled 27 points (0.7 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding nine assists.
  • Noah Dobson has scored eight goals and added 15 assists through 44 games for New York.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a 2.4 goals against average, and 919 saves. His .921 save percentage is eighth-best in the league.

Islanders Injuries: None

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17733464
College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Oregon State

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_14043590
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Stanford in Women’s College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17728253
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Men's College Basketball

By Evan Massey
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17748130
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Sharks

By Matthew Beighle
31 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save in front of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy