New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders celebrate the goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 25, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders celebrate the goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (15-15-6) square off against the Seattle Kraken (14-25-4) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: UBS Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for New York vs. Seattle

Islanders vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and Seattle Stats

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 27 points. He has nine goals and 18 assists this season.
  • Josh Bailey has three goals and 17 assists to total 20 points (0.6 per game).
  • Brock Nelson's 20 points this season have come via 13 goals and seven assists.
  • Semyon Varlamov has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .915 save percentage (16th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Austin Czarnik: Out (Upper body), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann's 26 points are important for Seattle. He has put up 17 goals and nine assists in 38 games.
  • Jordan Eberle has posted 24 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 12 assists.
  • Yanni Gourde's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.
  • Philipp Grubauer has an .885 save percentage (47th in the league), with 732 total saves, conceding 95 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Islanders

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders celebrate the goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
baseball field
International Baseball

How to Watch Venezuela vs México

2 minutes ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Northwestern Arizona State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Wrestling

2 minutes ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Bryant University Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss (32) shoots against Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Houston won 111 to 44. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LIU at Bryant in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy