New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (15-15-6) square off against the Seattle Kraken (14-25-4) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Seattle Stats
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 27 points. He has nine goals and 18 assists this season.
- Josh Bailey has three goals and 17 assists to total 20 points (0.6 per game).
- Brock Nelson's 20 points this season have come via 13 goals and seven assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .915 save percentage (16th in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Austin Czarnik: Out (Upper body), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 26 points are important for Seattle. He has put up 17 goals and nine assists in 38 games.
- Jordan Eberle has posted 24 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 12 assists.
- Yanni Gourde's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .885 save percentage (47th in the league), with 732 total saves, conceding 95 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
