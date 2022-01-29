New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders celebrate the goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (15-15-6) square off against the Seattle Kraken (14-25-4) in NHL action on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Seattle

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Seattle Stats

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 27 points. He has nine goals and 18 assists this season.

Josh Bailey has three goals and 17 assists to total 20 points (0.6 per game).

Brock Nelson's 20 points this season have come via 13 goals and seven assists.

Semyon Varlamov has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .915 save percentage (16th in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Austin Czarnik: Out (Upper body), Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 26 points are important for Seattle. He has put up 17 goals and nine assists in 38 games.

Jordan Eberle has posted 24 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 12 assists.

Yanni Gourde's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has an .885 save percentage (47th in the league), with 732 total saves, conceding 95 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

