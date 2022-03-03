New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (20-22-8) hit the ice against the St. Louis Blues (32-15-6) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 12:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Blues are third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: UBS Arena
New York and St. Louis Stats
- The Islanders score 2.5 goals per game (127 in 50 games), and the Blues give up 2.7 (144 in 53).
- On average, the Blues put up 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (seventh).
- New York is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -10 (-0.2 per game).
- St. Louis' goal differential is +45 on the season (fifth in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Islanders have scored 22 goals (on 17.2% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 24 (killing off 84.5% of penalties, fifth in league).
- The Islanders have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (37 total points), having registered 12 goals and 25 assists.
- Brock Nelson has 19 goals and nine assists to total 28 points (0.7 per game).
- Noah Dobson has 26 total points for New York, with nine goals and 17 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower Body)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou has recorded 21 goals and 29 assists in 49 games for St. Louis, good for 50 points.
- Vladimir Tarasenko has collected 46 points this season, with 19 goals and 27 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich is a crucial contributor on offense for St. Louis with 19 goals and 26 assists.
- Ville Husso has a .931 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 584 saves, and has allowed 43 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)
