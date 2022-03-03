New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (20-22-8) hit the ice against the St. Louis Blues (32-15-6) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 12:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Blues are third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. St. Louis

Betting Information for New York vs. St. Louis

Islanders vs Blues Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

New York and St. Louis Stats

  • The Islanders score 2.5 goals per game (127 in 50 games), and the Blues give up 2.7 (144 in 53).
  • On average, the Blues put up 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in league), and the Islanders give up 2.7 (seventh).
  • New York is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -10 (-0.2 per game).
  • St. Louis' goal differential is +45 on the season (fifth in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Islanders have scored 22 goals (on 17.2% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 24 (killing off 84.5% of penalties, fifth in league).
  • The Islanders have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (37 total points), having registered 12 goals and 25 assists.
  • Brock Nelson has 19 goals and nine assists to total 28 points (0.7 per game).
  • Noah Dobson has 26 total points for New York, with nine goals and 17 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower Body)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou has recorded 21 goals and 29 assists in 49 games for St. Louis, good for 50 points.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko has collected 46 points this season, with 19 goals and 27 assists.
  • Pavel Buchnevich is a crucial contributor on offense for St. Louis with 19 goals and 26 assists.
  • Ville Husso has a .931 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 584 saves, and has allowed 43 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

