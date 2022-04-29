Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with teammates during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (50-23-8) visit the New York Islanders (37-34-10) as a part of Friday's NHL action, starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 108 points and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 84 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Tampa Bay

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: UBS Arena
Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

3/27/2022

Islanders

Lightning

4-1 TB

11/15/2021

Lightning

Islanders

4-1 TB

Tampa Bay and New York Stats

  • The Lightning are eighth in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Islanders are seventh in goals conceded (2.8).
  • The Islanders score 2.8 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (sixth).
  • Tampa Bay is +55 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the league.
  • New York is 17th in the NHL in goal differential, at +1 (0.0 per game).
  • The Lightning have scored 62 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Islanders have conceded 33 goals on power-plays (fourth in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Islanders have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 46 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.7% of penalties).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 103 points (39 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 85 points (20 goals, 65 assists) to the team.
  • Nikita Kucherov has scored 25 goals and added 42 assists through 46 games for Tampa Bay.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 152 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1679 saves with a .917 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson's 37 goals and 22 assists in 71 games for New York add up to 59 total points on the season.
  • Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 15 goals and 43 assists.
  • Noah Dobson has 50 points so far, including 13 goals and 37 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 1489 total saves, conceding 118 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Ryan Pulock: Day To Day (COVID-19)

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
