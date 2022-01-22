New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday features a meeting in Elmont, New York between the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-10-3) and New York Islanders (14-13-6) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs are seventh (with 51 points) and the Islanders 11th (34 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Toronto
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for Toronto vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maple Leafs
-1.5
5.5
Toronto and New York Stats
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is Toronto's leading contributor with 41 points. He has 25 goals and 16 assists this season.
- William Nylander has 37 points (1.0 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 21 assists.
- John Tavares' season total of 36 points has come from 15 goals and 21 assists.
- Jack Campbell has a 2.2 goals against average, and 805 saves. His .927 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Muzzin: Day To Day (Concussion), Justin Holl: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Ondrej Kase: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal has scored seven goals (0.2 per game) and put up 17 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 24 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 9.6%.
- Josh Bailey has posted 18 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and 15 assists.
- Brock Nelson's 13 goals and four assists add up to 17 points this season.
- Ilya Sorokin has a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league). He has 662 saves, and has given up 51 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Islanders Injuries: Sebastian Aho: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)
