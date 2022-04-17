New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) in the third round of the shootout at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features a matchup in Toronto, Ontario between the Toronto Maple Leafs (49-20-6) and New York Islanders (35-30-9) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Maple Leafs sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 104 points and the Islanders rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 79 points.

How to Watch Toronto vs. New York

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto and New York Stats

The Maple Leafs are scoring 3.8 goals per game (third in NHL), and the Islanders concede 2.7 (fourth).

The Islanders are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are 19th on defense (3.1 against).

Toronto is +57 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the NHL.

New York is 17th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +5.

On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 58 goals (on 27.8% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 28 (killing off 85.1% of penalties, fourth in league).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 36 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson's 56 points are important for New York. He has 34 goals and 22 assists in 65 games.

Mathew Barzal has posted 51 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 37 assists.

Anders Lee has scored 26 goals on the season, adding 17 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has given up 106 goals (2.3 goals against average) and amassed 1355 saves with a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is Toronto's leading contributor with 102 points. He has 58 goals and 44 assists this season.

Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 66 games, with 33 goals and 60 assists.

John Tavares has scored 26 goals and added 47 assists through 74 games for Toronto.

Jack Campbell has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)

Maple Leafs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Sabres L 5-2 Home -435 4/14/2022 Capitals W 7-3 Home -184 4/16/2022 Senators W 5-4 Away -256 4/17/2022 Islanders - Home -205 4/19/2022 Flyers - Home - 4/21/2022 Lightning - Away - 4/23/2022 Panthers - Away -

Islanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Penguins W 5-4 Home -107 4/14/2022 Penguins L 6-3 Away +133 4/15/2022 Canadiens W 3-0 Away -151 4/17/2022 Maple Leafs - Away +169 4/19/2022 Panthers - Home - 4/21/2022 Rangers - Home - 4/23/2022 Sabres - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.