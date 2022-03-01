New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (20-21-8) and the Vancouver Canucks (26-23-6) hit the ice in Elmont, New York on March 3, 2022 at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 48 points and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference with 58 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Vancouver

Betting Information for New York vs. Vancouver

Islanders vs Canucks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

New York and Vancouver Stats

  • The Islanders score 2.5 goals per game (124 in 49 games), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (155 in 55).
  • The Canucks are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Islanders are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is -8 on the season (21st in league).
  • Vancouver is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -4.
  • On the power play, the Islanders have scored 22 goals (on 17.5% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 47 (killing off 70.4% of penalties, 32nd in league).
  • The Islanders have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 20.8% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.
  • Brock Nelson has 19 goals and nine assists to total 28 points (0.7 per game).
  • Noah Dobson's 26 points this season have come via nine goals and 17 assists.
  • In 35 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 82 goals (2.37 goals against average) and has racked up 978 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Vancouver Impact Players

  • J.T. Miller has scored 20 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 40 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 60 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 15.6%.
  • Quinn Hughes has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with four goals and 37 assists.
  • Elias Pettersson's 17 goals and 21 assists add up to 38 points this season.
  • Thatcher Demko has 1204 saves while allowing 107 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Brown vs Villanova

By Steve Benko
4 minutes ago
SYRACUSE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse vs Northwestern

By Steve Benko
4 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy