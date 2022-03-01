New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (20-21-8) and the Vancouver Canucks (26-23-6) hit the ice in Elmont, New York on March 3, 2022 at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders rank 11th in the Eastern Conference with 48 points and the Canucks are 11th in the Western Conference with 58 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Vancouver

New York and Vancouver Stats

The Islanders score 2.5 goals per game (124 in 49 games), and the Canucks concede 2.8 (155 in 55).

The Canucks are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Islanders are sixth in goals conceded (2.7).

In terms of goal differential, New York is -8 on the season (21st in league).

Vancouver is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -4.

On the power play, the Islanders have scored 22 goals (on 17.5% of opportunities, 23rd in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 47 (killing off 70.4% of penalties, 32nd in league).

The Islanders have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 20.8% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.

Brock Nelson has 19 goals and nine assists to total 28 points (0.7 per game).

Noah Dobson's 26 points this season have come via nine goals and 17 assists.

In 35 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 82 goals (2.37 goals against average) and has racked up 978 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller has scored 20 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 40 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Vancouver offense with 60 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 15.6%.

Quinn Hughes has helped lead the offense for Vancouver this season with four goals and 37 assists.

Elias Pettersson's 17 goals and 21 assists add up to 38 points this season.

Thatcher Demko has 1204 saves while allowing 107 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .918 save percentage (13th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

