New York Islanders vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 5, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) looks to make a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-11-0) square off against the New York Islanders (8-12-5) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference with 38 points and the Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 21 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 5.5

Las Vegas and New York Stats

On average, the Golden Knights post 3.5 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (13th).

The Islanders are scoring 2.2 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Golden Knights are conceding three (20th).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +14 on the season (11th in NHL).

New York is -17 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties).

The Islanders have scored 11 power-play goals (on 16.2% of opportunities, 26th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 19 (killing off 77.9% of penalties, 23rd in league).

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 29 points in 29 games (nine goals and 20 assists).

Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 30 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists.

Mark Stone has four goals and 17 assists for Las Vegas.

Robin Lehner allows 2.9 goals per game and racks up 27.8 saves per outing.

Laurent Brossoit has conceded 20 goals (2.0 per game) and recorded 211 saves (21.1 per game) with a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal drives the offense for New York with 17 points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 12 assists in 23 games (playing 18:26 per game).

Oliver Wahlstrom has amassed 13 points this season, with eight goals and five assists.

New York's Brock Nelson is among the top offensive players on the team with 12 total points (nine goals and three assists).

Ilya Sorokin has played 18 games this season, conceding 43 goals (2.4 per game) with 541 saves (30.1 per game) and a .926 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Semyon Varlamov has a .900 save percentage, making 207 saves (25.9 per game) and allowing 23 goals (2.9 per game).

Islanders Injuries: Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Day To Day (Lower Body), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.