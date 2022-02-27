How to Watch Islanders vs. Ducks

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Islanders look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday night when they travel to Anaheim to take on the Ducks.

The Islanders play the fourth of a five-game road trip on Sunday night in Anaheim. New York has gone just 1-2 in the first three games, including losses to the Sharks in a shootout and then a 5-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The consecutive losses have dropped the Islanders to just 19-21-5 and has them in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division, which is seven points back of the Blue Jackets.

Sunday night they will look to get back on track against a Ducks team that is coming off a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Friday night.

The Ducks are in the midst of a six-game homestand and have started just 1-1. They beat the Sharks in the first game 4-3 in a shootout, but then lost to the Kings.

Anaheim has won just twice in the last seven games and it has dropped to 25-20-9 on the season and two points back of the Oilers for the last wild card spot in the Western Division.

The Ducks are also tied with the Stars with 59 points and need to snap out of their funk soon or they will find themselves out of playoff contention.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

