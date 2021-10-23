    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch New York Islanders at Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Islanders head to Arizona to take on the winless Coyotes on Saturday.
    Author:

    The struggling Islanders are heading to Arizona on Saturday to take on the winless Coyotes.

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Arizona Coyotes:

    Game Date: October 23, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live Stream New York Islanders at Arizona Coyotes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arizona is seventh in the Central Division with just one point on the season. While the Coyotes have not won a game yet, they snagged a point in a 2–1 shootout loss against the Sabres,

    Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes in goals this season with two on 10 shots on goal. Shayne Gostisbehere leads the team in assists with four, but the Coyotes have allowed 21 goals this season to their eight.

    The Islanders have earned just three points as they sit in last in the Metropolitan Division. Those points came in their last two games, a 4–1 win against the Blackhawks followed by a 3–2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

    The Islanders are led on offense by 21-year-old winger Oliver Wahlstrom, who has three points and three goals so far. Center Mathew Barzal has two goals. Noah Dobson and Kyle Pamieri each have two assists so far.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    New York Islanders at Arizona Coyotes

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
