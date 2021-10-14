How to Watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes

The Islanders go on the road to open up their season against the Hurricanes.

The Islanders had one of their best seasons in a long time in 2020-21. They made it to the Stanley Cup semifinals before losing to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games.

How to Watch: Islanders at Hurricanes

Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream Islanders at Hurricanes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Islanders feel like they are one of the favorites to make it out of the East this year after battling the Lightning last year. They will be looking to make their first Stanley Cup final since 1984.

The Hurricanes are hoping to start their year off with a win after having a surprising season last year. Carolina won its division with 80 points, one point better than the Panthers and five better than the Lightning.

Carolina would go on to win its first round playoff matchup with the Predators in six games but got knocked out by the Lightning a round later in five games. It was a disappointing end to a very successful season.

Both of these teams can compete in the Eastern Conference and would love nothing better than to get their season started off with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.