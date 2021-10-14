How to Watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes

    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Islanders go on the road to open up their season against the Hurricanes.
    Author:

    The Islanders had one of their best seasons in a long time in 2020-21. They made it to the Stanley Cup semifinals before losing to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games.

    How to Watch: Islanders at Hurricanes

    Game Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream Islanders at Hurricanes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Islanders feel like they are one of the favorites to make it out of the East this year after battling the Lightning last year. They will be looking to make their first Stanley Cup final since 1984.

    The Hurricanes are hoping to start their year off with a win after having a surprising season last year. Carolina won its division with 80 points, one point better than the Panthers and five better than the Lightning.

    Carolina would go on to win its first round playoff matchup with the Predators in six games but got knocked out by the Lightning a round later in five games. It was a disappointing end to a very successful season.

    Both of these teams can compete in the Eastern Conference and would love nothing better than to get their season started off with a win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    13
    2021

    New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16949565
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens vs. Sabres

    59 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky

    59 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch USC vs. Oregon

    59 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16943575
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins vs. Panthers

    59 seconds ago
    Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881160
    NHL

    How to Watch Stars vs. Rangers

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16827079
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, First Round

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16453220
    Soccer

    How to Watch Ecuador at Colombia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy