How to Watch Islanders at Blackhawks

    • October 19, 2021
    How to Watch New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Blackhawks and Islanders enter their meeting Tuesday in search of their first win of the season.
    The Blackhawks will make their home debut Tuesday against the Islanders in search of their first win of the season. Chicago has dropped its first three games to start the year.

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks:

    Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN

    Live stream Islanders at Blackhawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Blackhawks' three losses include a 4–3 heartbreaker in overtime against the Devils but also two blowout losses to the Avalanche and the Penguins.

    The Islanders have made the Stanley Cup semifinals in each of the last two seasons, though they lost both years to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Lightning. So far this season, they have lost 5–1 to the Panthers and 6–3 to the Hurricanes.

    Both teams have given up way too many goals so far. Blackhawks goalie Marc-André Fleury, acquired from the Golden Knights in the offseason, has struggled with his new team, and Ilya Sorokin has given up 10 goals in two games for New York. 

    Which team will break through and record its first win of the season when the Islanders and Blackhawks meet? Find out Tuesday night on ESPN.

    USATSI_16983052
