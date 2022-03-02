How to Watch Islanders vs. Avalanche

The Avalanche go for their fourth straight win on Tuesday night when they host the Islanders.

The Avalanche come back home after a quick trip to Vegas on Saturday where they took down the Golden Knights 3-2 for their third straight win and fifth in their last six games.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado is now 39-10-4 and has an NHL leading 82 points. It has been an impressive season so far for the Avalanche, as they try and get back to the Stanley Cup Finals this year.

They have a huge lead in the division, but want to keep the momentum going and Tuesday that means taking down an Islanders team that is coming off a 4-0 win against the Ducks on Sunday.

The win against Anaheim snapped a two-game losing streak and was just their third win in the last nine games.

It has been a tough year for New York, as it is just 20-21-8 and in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders are a long way out of the playoff picture and will need to make a run soon if they want to have any shot at sneaking in.

Regional restrictions may apply.