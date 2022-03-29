Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Islanders and Blue Jackets open a two-game home-and-home series in Columbus on Tuesday night.

The Islanders have lost two straight and visit the similarly struggling Blue Jackets, who have lost three in a row. 

How to Watch New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The playoffs are likely out of reach for both teams. The Jackets trail Washington by 15 points in the race for the second Eastern Conference wild card spot, while the Isles are 19 points back.

New York lost at home to the Lightning 4-1 on Sunday; Brock Nelson scored his 31st goal of the season late in the first period to put the Islanders up 1-0 before Tampa Bay ran off four unanswered tallies. Ilya Sorokin stopped 18 shots in the first two periods before being pulled in favor of Semyon Varlamov during the second intermission.

Columbus lost two consecutive overtime decisions at Winnipeg and Minnesota on Friday and Saturday. The Blue Jackets led 2-1 until the Wild tied the game at 18:57 of the third period and lost 1:24 into the extra session. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 35 shots in the loss.

The last time the teams met, the Islanders blanked Columbus 6-0 on March 10 behind a hat trick from Anders Lee and 25 saves by Sorokin. The Blue Jackets beat New York 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 21 in Columbus.

