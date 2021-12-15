How to Watch Islanders at Red Wings

On Tuesday night in NHL action, the Islanders are set to hit the road to take on the Red Wings in Detroit.

The 2021-22 NHL season will continue forward on Tuesday with quite a few good games for fans to watch. One of the more under-the-radar matchups of the night will feature the Islanders taking on the Red Wings in Detroit. Neither team has looked like a Stanley Cup contender, but there is still time to turn things around.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 14th, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Islanders hold a 7-11-5 record and are looking to find a new spark. New York has gotten off to a rough start, but it has the talent to make something happen. The Islanders have won two out of their last three games and would love to continue their stretch of success.

On the other side of the rink, the Red Wings have started the season with a 13-12-3 record. Detroit has shown flashes of being a good team, but it has not been consistent at all. The Red Wings have lost three straight games and need to get back in the win column.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch between two teams hungry for a much-needed win. It may not feature elite squads, but it should still be fun to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

