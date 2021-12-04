How to Watch Islanders at Red Wings

On Saturday night in NHL action, the Islanders will hit the road for a matchup against the Red Wings in Detroit.

One NHL matchup worth keeping an eye on Saturday night will feature the Islanders taking on the Red Wings in Detroit. Both teams could use a win, especially New York, which is in desperation mode at this point in the year.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4th, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Coming into this game, the Islanders are just 5-10-3 on the season. They simply have not looked great, but there is still time for New York to turn its season around. A win over the Red Wings would be a big step in the right direction.

On the other side of the rink, the Red Wings will enter this matchup with a solid 12-9-3 record. They have not looked like a Stanley Cup threat, but they are not a bad team. If they want to become a contender, they will need to start stringing some wins together soon.

This should be a good matchup between two teams hungry to pick up a win for very different reasons. New York will look to turn its season around, while the Red Wings want to move up in the standings for better positioning.

