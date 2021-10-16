    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Panthers look to start their season with a second straight win when they host the Islanders on Saturday night.
    Author:

    The Islanders head to Florida on Saturday two days after losing their season opener to the Hurricanes 6–3.

    How to Watch: Islanders at Panthers

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream Islanders vs. Panthers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mathew Barzal scored the first goal of the year for the Islanders to put them up 1–0 against Carolina, but New York gave up a goal less than two minutes later. The Islanders never held the lead again in the loss.

    The Panthers had a much different opening game. They dropped the Penguins 5–4 in overtime on Thursday night.

    Florida was two goals in the third, but Aaron Ekblad scored twice in less than two minutes to tie the game. Carter Verhaeghe then scored in overtime to end it and send the Panthers home with the win.

    The Panthers will look to keep up their winning ways Saturday as they try to show the league that its second-place finish in its division last season was not a fluke. The Islanders, meanwhile, are looking to get back to the Stanley Cup semifinals after making a deep postseason run last year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    New York Islanders at Florida Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
