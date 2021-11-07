How to Watch Islanders at Wild

The Islanders hit the road Sunday for a match against the Wild in Minnesota.

After stumbling to start the season, the Islanders have come on strong and will hit the road Sunday for a matchup against the Wild in Minnesota.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

New York has looked the part of a potential contender in the packed Metropolitan Division. The Islanders are entering this game with a solid 5-2-2 record and are on a two-game winning streak that they will look to extend against the Wild.

Minnesota has started the season hot as well. The Wild hold a 7-3-0 record as they take on the talented Islanders. The Wild will be looking to make a big statement with a home win over New York.

Both of these teams are looking the part of legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. That makes this game one of the most intriguing on the Sunday schedule. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top and makes a statement to the rest of the NHL.

