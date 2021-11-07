How to Watch Islanders at Wild

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Islanders hit the road Sunday for a match against the Wild in Minnesota.
    Author:

    After stumbling to start the season, the Islanders have come on strong and will hit the road Sunday for a matchup against the Wild in Minnesota.

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG+

    Live stream the New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New York has looked the part of a potential contender in the packed Metropolitan Division. The Islanders are entering this game with a solid 5-2-2 record and are on a two-game winning streak that they will look to extend against the Wild.

    Minnesota has started the season hot as well. The Wild hold a 7-3-0 record as they take on the talented Islanders. The Wild will be looking to make a big statement with a home win over New York.

    Both of these teams are looking the part of legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. That makes this game one of the most intriguing on the Sunday schedule. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top and makes a statement to the rest of the NHL.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) scores a touchdown with pressure from New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48). The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans vs. Rams

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17111259 (1)
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Wild

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy